Elsa Hosk shows abs in unbuttoned denim

Elsa Hosk rocks an all-denim look in a brand new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Swedish model Elsa Hosk was no stranger to the latest fashion trends as she rocked a double denim ensemble in a new photo.

Elsa had previously previewed the outfit in an Instagram Story but has since taken it to the streets.

The former Victoria’s Secret Model posed on a busy New York sidewalk in an unbuttoned oversized shirt with a matching blue denim mini skirt.

She accessorized her double-denim attire with a white purse and matching loafers.

Her platinum blonde locks were cut into a sleek bob hairstyle that partly covered her face, showing only one of her gorgeous blue eyes,

The outfit comes from the model’s newly released Scandinavian-inspired fashion label, Helsa.

Her debut fashion collection features 48-pieces and ranges in sizes XXS-XL.

The collection certainly seemed a hit amongst fans, as some of her Instagram followers left comments showing their excitement for the fashion line.

One user said, “Honestly I’m so excited for my purchase,” with another exclaiming, “This collection keeps getting better 👏👏👏”

Pic credit: hoskelsa/Instagram

In the photo, she wears the Helsa Denim Overshirt in navy, which retails for $248.

She also wears the matching Low Rise Mini Skirt in navy, priced at $178.

Both are available for purchase on the FWRD website.

Elsa Hosk’s new fashion line proves a hit with fashion giants Vogue

Speaking to Vogue about her new collection, Hosk said, “When thinking about the brand I wanted to create, it was very clear it had to be my love letter to Scandinavia.

“Everything I’ve taken and learned from growing up there, the nature, minimalism art, architecture, simplicity, craftsmanship. But also the values, family, feminism, equality, taking care of nature and our earth were all at the forefront of my upbringing, and I wanted Helsa to embody these things.”

The fashion magazine coined the collection the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe.

The clothing has proved to be a massive hit, with many pieces already selling out.

Elsa Hosk looks fabulous in white minidress for Coach Runway Show

No stranger to a fashion show, Elsa recently dazzled Instagram followers in a series of photos taken as she attended the Spring 2023 Coach Runway Show for New York Fashion Week.

The model-turned-fashion designer showed off her long tanned legs in a white crochet minidress, which featured pastel blue ribbon detailing.

She accessorized with the red Bandit Shoulder Bag from Coach, and a pair of patent black Mary-Jane heeled shoes.

The look was completed with some Victoria’s Secret Inspired makeup of bright icy blue eyeshadow, glowy skin, a bold liner, and neutral blush lips.

Having enjoyed the show, she captioned her post, “The @coach show was a vibe ❤️ congrats @stuartvevers #coachxcollective.”