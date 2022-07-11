Elsa Hosk showcases stunning figure in bikini and low-cut dress on vacation

Elsa Hosk enjoyed a vacation with her family, posing in a low-cut dress and a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk has been traveling all over the place in recent weeks, and now she’s taking a little family vacation for a break from working.

The former Victoria’s Secret model posted a series of Instagram Stories in front of a stunning landscape of water and rocky coastline.

Elsa Hosk showed off her tiny waist in a light blue dress

In an enviable photo, the model wore a light blue, long dress in what looked like a stretchy material with flared sleeves. It featured a very low neckline with a cut-out around which Elsa wore a belt that cinched in her waist.

She wore her blonde tresses in a low bun, sunglasses, a cross-body white purse, and brown sandals.

She stood in front of a clear blue ocean on top of a rocky balcony, and the weather was absolutely stunning.

It’s unclear where Elsa is, though all signs point to somewhere in Italy or possibly Spain.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

The Stockholm-born model was on a family vacation with her husband and daughter Tuuli, who appeared in one of the pictures with a head full of bouncy, blonde curls.

Elsa wore orange shorts and laid down on a stone walkway above the water as her daughter rested on her stomach, with stone houses in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On top of the photo, she wrote, “Swim in the harbor.”

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa showed off her bikini body as she played with her daughter

Elsa was clearly enjoying spending time with her daughter, whom she was seen throwing up in the air in one photo as her husband looked on in the background.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

The model proved she bounced right back after birth, showing off her thin frame in a beige bikini as she held Tuuli above the water.

In another photo, Elsa was seen from above, standing in clear blue water with a sexy black bikini on her toned frame.

She held daughter Tuuli on her hip, with both seen wearing bucket hats as they took a refreshing dip.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa recently walked at Paris Haute Couture Week

Elsa recently brought her family along to Paris for Haute Couture Week as she walked in the Celia Kritharioti show. She went without pants in a white, buttoned-up blazer with embellished buttons and black fur at the bottom of the sleeves.

Elsa was seen boarding a plane with her boyfriend Tom Daly and their daughter to go to Paris for just 48 hours, a working trip for the mom of one.

The model shared pictures from the trip in a photo dump, including an outfit only she could pull off; a long sleeve shirt, long socks, New Balance sneakers, and a bucket hat.