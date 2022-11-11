Elsa Hosk stuns in a flowing green silk gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Swedish model Elsa Hosk celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday and seems to have had a busy month already.

The fashion icon recently shared a collection of pictures from the month, including her various outfits and scenes from her daily life.

Elsa’s one-year-old daughter, Tuulikki, was pictured along with a photo of Elsa with the father of her child, Tom Daly.

The supermodel is well known for her fashionable looks. Amid the gorgeous nature scenes, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a few of her latest looks.

The first outfit of the day Elsa shared was a mix of comfy and classy. She wore an oversized white cardigan over top of a pale yellow dress that hung to her ankles.

Elsa paired the dress with checkered blue and white kitten heels and a silver embellished square on the toe. She carried a denim Louis Vuitton handbag.

Elsa showed off wide-legged tan pants covered in a star pattern in another more casual look. She paired them with a pair of sporty Adidas white and black sneakers and wore an oversized blazer for date night.

Elsa Hosk channels J.Lo

In one of the outfit shots Elsa shared, she wore a gorgeous silk green gown that blew in the wind behind her.

Elsa looked incredible in the green dress, which she wore on the beach.

The mom-of-one posed to show off her glittering gold jewelry. Elsa wore chunky gold stud earrings and had a barrette with four circles pinning back part of her blonde bob.

In the comment section, some followers compared it to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic 2000 Grammy Awards look in a green Versace dress. While it was missing the embellished clasp in the middle and not exactly the same, Elsa arguably looked just as stunning as J.Lo.

The long-sleeve dress was various shades of green and featured a tropical fern pattern on it. The deep v-neckline went down to her waist and was knotted in the middle.

Elsa Hosk stays busy with Helsa

Elsa recently started her new clothing line. The brand label, Helsa, launched in September and is popular with fans.

Helsa is the model’s “love letter to Scandinavia,” as she writes on the site.

The collection features sustainable clothing and puts comfort and minimalism at the forefront.

Helsa is in collaboration with Revolve Group, and Elsa’s friends and family members are featured on the site as models.