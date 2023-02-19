Elsa Hosk combined high-fashion brands to make a stylish outfit in new photos.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed her slender legs and midriff in a miniskirt and crop top.

In the stunning snap, she let her followers know what she is wearing for an early rise.

Elsa put on a red Yves Saint Laurent cropped polo shirt, which revealed her lower abs.

She added a pleated Miu Miu miniskirt and a stylish belt to the ensemble as well.

The model wore an oversized beige overcoat from the Shop Vintage Collection and completed the outfit with the Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform Ugg boots that retail for $170.

She had her blonde locks in a ponytail with strands of hair pulled out on each side to frame her gorgeous face.

The beauty accessorized the outfit with a caramel Hermès Birkin 35 Togo bag and greeted her Instagram followers in the caption, writing, “Good morning fam😘🥰.”

In the first photo, Elsa posed with her back resting against a wall on a sidewalk and gave a pout while gazing into the camera.

In the second snap, she turned her head to look into the camera, giving another angle of her chic outfit.

Elsa Hosk’s diet and exercise routine

Elsa prefers to mix things up to avoid getting bored when it comes to fitness. The supermodel enjoys boxing to burn calories, telling Marie Claire:

“I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can. Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it’s really good to mix that with barre, Pilates, or something that’ll stretch you out and make you longer,” she said, continuing:

“I’m not the person that loves to be in the gym so much. I like to mix it up as much as possible, otherwise, I’ll get bored.”

One of her other go-to workouts is running, but she doesn’t pressure herself with targets and tends to go with the flow instead.

Elsa also does some weightlifting to strengthen her legs, which helps her to balance on high heels and wear heavy wigs on the runway.

Elsa is not a fan of dieting, so she stays away from processed food so she can eat as much as she wants. Her meals are generally comprised of vegetables, fruits, eggs, and lean proteins.

Elsa Hosk switches up her hairstyle with a short bob

Elsa showed off her new blonde bob courtesy of hairstylist Tauni Dawson.

She shared a series of photos, adding the caption, “The chopppp ☄️.”

The stunning model looked beautiful with the face-framing haircut styled with a middle part as she posed in a leather jacket for a series of photos.