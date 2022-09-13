Elsa Hosk rocks strapless leather dress

Elsa Hosk looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Elsa Hosk rocks a strapless black leather dress.

Hosk arrived at the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival this past weekend.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel looked terrific, wearing a strapless long leather dress with a belt around her waist.

She accessorized with three gold chains around her neck, thick bracelets, and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Her dramatic makeup highlighted her beautiful blue eyes with some dark-winged eyeliner.

Hosk’s hair was cut into a short bob style with soft curls.

Elsa Hosk stuns for the closing ceremony of Venice Film Festival

The model shared some amazing pictures with her 8 million Instagram followers.

She captioned this post, “Venice Closing Ceremony. Thank you so much for having me, it’s such an honor to be here, witnessing the greatest in film in this special place. In @pomellato jewels and @helsastudio.”

Hosk recently announced she would have her own fashion brand, Helsa Studio, in collaboration with Revolve Group. The initial release includes 48 styles ranging from sizes XXS to XL that will be launched to coincide with the company’s Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week.

Elsa Hosk talks about her insecurity and body

You might see Elsa Hosk and think she has it all figured out.

Thanks to her beautiful looks, Hosk has gained a lot of attention in the model and fashion industry. But even though she is a model, she has had struggles with her body image and insecurities like any other person on this planet.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, she talks about those struggles, “I was very insecure when I was younger.”

She was signed at the age of 13 thanks to a family friend of Hosk’s father submitting photographs of her to a local agency. To this, she said, “It made me feel like I had something of my own, something that was different. And it gave me a lot of confidence. I started being okay with who I was and looking the way I did.”

The 33-year-old moved to New York when she turned 20, “I was a bit lost at first. Modeling wasn’t really taking off, and I was wondering, who am I, what am I doing?”

Now that she is older, she admits, “I love my body. And it’s such a beautiful feeling. No one can say anything to me about it because this is my body, and it’s f***ing awesome.”