Supermodel Elsa Hosk looks beautiful in grey metallic eyeshadow and a pink lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Elsa Hosk is one of the most successful models of her generation, and she keeps showing the public why she is who she is.

The Swedish model has appeared in campaigns for big brands in the past. Some examples are Moschino, Calvin Klein, and Victoria’s Secret.

She recently promoted a new Beis collab with Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, and she looked stunning doing it.

The model wore a structured blue blazer dress with white flowers all over it.

The waist was snatched, allowing her curves to be more accentuated. The fit was quite loose, and the long sleeves appeared a bit too long on Hosk, but that gave her that chic look she was going for.

She paired this blazer with some silver-heeled sandals and carried in her hand three bags that are part of the collaboration.

Elsa Hosk teams up with Shay Mitchell for Beis collaboration

Hosk shared a lot of pictures of this photo shoot next to Mitchell on her Instagram, with their children also making an appearance.

In another photo, Elsa can be seen posing next to her, wearing a matching shirt and shorts.

These had a fun blue and green pattern all over that made the model look young and stylish. She accessorized by wearing a pair of big square-shaped green glasses and carrying a smaller version of the bag Mitchell was carrying.

Elsa Hosk and her new collaboration with Beis

The 33-year-old is a model and the mother of a one-year-old little girl.

She is now partnering with the travel and lifestyle brand founded by Mitchell, who also happens to be the mother of two daughters.

This line is especially for parents looking to add some fashion to the demanding task of being a parent. It includes bags with top zipper closures, soft materials, padded handles, changing pads, stroller pads, and a lot more. All of this is supposed to simulate everyday baby totes and diaper bags but make them chic and more efficient.

The prices range from $58 to $158, and the collection has items like a Tote Bag, Backpack Tote, Changing Clutch, Caddy, and an accessories gift set. And in case you were wondering, the pieces come in green check, leopard, and yellow flora.

Beis x Elsa is out now exclusively on the brand’s official website.