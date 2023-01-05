Elsa Hosk showed off her Victoria’s Secret model physique in a pale yellow string bikini while on vacation in St. Barts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk proved she hasn’t slowed down since her days working as a Victoria’s Secret model after the famous fashion show was canceled in 2018.

The Swedish model showed off her famously fit physique in a tiny string bikini, standing out against a white background and stealing all the attention.

She wore a pale yellow bikini with hot pink flowers all over it, giving off major 70s vibes; the top featured a string that she had tied in the middle, and bottoms that accentuated her hips, giving her an hourglass shape.

She accessorized with similarly 70s-inspired pieces, including a pale yellow handbag featuring a crossed leather pattern and a necklace with a circle pendant.

Making sure all eyes were on her bikini, she kept her light blonde hair pinned up into a bun, with a few wavy strands hanging down in front of her face for a sultry appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She kept her makeup natural, as she usually does, with just a bit of mascara and a very pouty lip with a dark pink color.

She looked off to the side in the Instagram Story, giving a quintessential “looking off into the distance” influencer pose.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk is on vacation in St. Barts, a famous celebrity destination

Elsa is currently on vacation in St. Barts, a tiny French-speaking Caribbean island, which is famously a celebrity destination.

She previously posted an Instagram shot of herself in a bright red Dior dress that hugged her figure in all the right places as it came down to her ankles. It featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and cut-outs with strings. She paired the showstopping look with black strappy heels, a matching black clutch, and bright red lipstick.

The gorgeous image was liked almost 200k times, with Elsa receiving hearts from fellow models Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Hill, and Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Elsa has been dating boyfriend Tom Daly since 2015

Elsa has been dating her boyfriend Tom Daly since 2015, despite the pair being friends since 2011.

They welcomed their daughter Tuulikki in February 2021 and appear to be the happiest family of 3.

The model shared a picture of the trio on Christmas, all looking too beautiful for words, with Tuulikki’s blonde curls really stealing the show.

The whole family looked too cool for school and looked as if they were posing in a magazine photo shoot, with Elsa captioning the shot, “Merry Christmas from us. Just so grateful❤️.”

Elsa is the founder of her own clothing brand Helsa Studio

Elsa is the founder of Helsa Studio, a Los Angeles-based brand with clothing inspired by her Scandinavian roots.

The subtle pieces are currently available on Forward and Revolve, with artistic shots of the clothing available on the brand website. They recently dropped their Travel Wear collection which is full of minimalist pieces, including the Cotton Poplin Oversized Shirt, available for $220.

Elsa was seen wearing the piece on Instagram in September, where she shared a short video of herself strutting around NYC in the outfit paired with strappy heels. The shirt can be bought in a blue and white striped pattern, as seen on Elsa, or a simple white.