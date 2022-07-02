Elsa Hosk poses in bed wearing purple lingerie

Elsa Hosk stunned her followers in a purple lace lingerie set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk gave her fans a treat, posing in lace lingerie in bed, looking every inch the high-fashion model.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel shared a photo on her Instagram, enticing followers with a barely-there lavender lingerie set. The set was a lace bra with beautiful flower detailing, matching high-waisted panties, and a garter belt that hugged her waist.

Elsa Hosk slipped into purple lingerie in a Parisian hotel room

Elsa looked off into the distance as she sat on top of a white, unmade bed in what looked like a very Parisian hotel room with patterned walls.

Her blonde tresses were left down as she pushed them out of her makeup-free face, and she let her lingerie do the talking, not donning any other accessories.

In the next photo, the Swedish model showed off her enviable room service with a plate full of french fries and a delectable-looking club sandwich.

In the following pictures, Elsa was lying across the bed in the same lingerie, and in the next, she gives followers a view of her very Parisian hotel room with a bouquet of roses on the table.

She received likes from Emily Ratajkowski and Kourtney Kardashian and captioned the images, “Paris night in [heart emoji] [sleeping z’s emoji].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elsa showed off another white lingerie set last week

The highly successful model, who counts boxing, pilates, and barre as part of her workouts, looked super fit in the Instagram shots, showing off long legs, and defined abs.

Elsa recently showed off another lingerie set this past week, standing in a beige shower in a white lace bra and matching panties. She wore her blonde locks in the messy, bedhead look made famous by Victoria’s Secret and made a kissing face at the camera.

Elsa works out frequently and was once a pro-basketball player

Elsa, who was previously a pro-basketball player, revealed she doesn’t even like the gym and prefers to workout by doing various sports or classes.

She told Marie Claire, “I’m not the person that loves to be in the gym so much. I like to mix it up as much as possible, otherwise, I’ll get bored.”

Elsa even revealed what she likes to work on most, and no surprise, it’s the butt! As a former Victoria’s Secret angel, that’s not surprising considering it’s always on display, especially during the famous fashion shows which ended in 2018.

She told the publication, “For me, it’s the butt for sure. It’s just always on display. And it’s a vicious circle because if you start working your butt out a lot and then you stop it, it goes like [makes a deflating motion with her hands]…you have to keep it up.”