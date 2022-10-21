Elsa Hosk stole the spotlight in an interesting white dress with cutouts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Swedish model Elsa Hosk opened up about how she manages her time as a mother by sharing a throwback snap of her in a white dress that leaves very little to the imagination.

One glance at the scandalous shot, and it’s no wonder she’s modeled for high fashion brands such as Dior, Guess, and Dolce & Gabbana.

The post was in response to a fan asking, “How do you manage being a mom and a model at the same time? Isn’t it really hard?!! 😩”

Elsa gave birth to her daughter, Tuulikki Joan Daly, with her boyfriend, Tom Daly, back in February 2021.

She eloquently responded to the question in text, expressing that it’s been incredibly challenging since starting her own company.

As always, the new mom kept it real with her followers and admitted she’s still adjusting to the change.

Still, it’s hard to notice anything other than Elsa’s gorgeous model figure in that white cutout dress.

She can also be seen smizing to the heavens, with a few strands of her shimmering blonde locks falling to frame her face.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Anyone who follows Elsa on social media knows this is just one of many jaw-dropping shares on her account.

Elsa Hosk dazzled in sexy gray shirt and skirt by her fashion brand

Last week, Elsa showed some serious skin in a chic gray ensemble by her own clothing brand, HELSA.

The loose-fitting top clasped once in the middle of Elsa’s chest, exposing her toned tummy and stunning complexion.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel could also be seen wearing a skintight skirt that hugged her body in all the right places.

Her hair and makeup were both kept natural, and it’s hard not to notice her lush lips, which she pushed into a pout for some photos.

Elsa captioned the Instagram Post, “I’ll be living in the lightest cashmere all fall long @helsastudio 🤍.”

Elsa Hosk went full glam in a skintight red jumpsuit with stylish bob haircut

In case you missed it, Elsa got in touch with her glam side earlier this month in a super tight red jumpsuit to show off her collaboration with beauty brand Beaubble.

The supermodel sensation looked fabulous in the revealing number, which beautifully highlighted her flawless silhouette.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Elsa commented on her favorite part of modeling, saying, “My favorite part about modeling is probably my least favorite part as well. It’s traveling. Because it goes both ways. It’s so amazing to get to see the world.”