Elsa Hosk looked stunning in a series of photos modeling outfits from her fashion label Helsa.

In the first snap, Elsa showed her impressive abs and legs in a miniskirt and crop top.

She modeled the same miniskirt with a sweater and skirt, which she paired with an oversized overcoat in the second snap.

The Scandinavian model looked elegant in a dark blue dress and jacket in the third slide of the Instagram share.

Elsa mixed casual and formal in the fifth snap wearing a pink and grey top with dark grey pants.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showcased a range of different outfits for any weather from the Helsa Drop 4.

Elsa Hosk models Yves Saint Laurent

Elsa stunned in a photoshoot in which she modeled Yves Saint Laurent.

The 34-year-old model wore a black jacket with the YSL acronym emblazoned on the back.

She added sheer black stockings and put on red heels to complete the look.

The blonde bombshell added gold hoop earrings to accessorize the look and put on blood red lipstick for glam.

In the first snap, Elsa offered her side profile and a view of the stylish jacket.

She gave a close-up of her YSL heels in the second snap and went for a sizzling pose in the third slide.

Elsa gave another close-up of her stunning face in one snap, and in the seventh, she gave a view of her skimpy dress underneath the jacket.

Elsa Hosk opens up about her diet and workout routine

Elsa’s model figure takes work in the form of exercise and making healthy decisions about what she eats.

According to Marie Claire Australia, the model prevents boredom in her exercise routine by changing it up.

“I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can. Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it’s really good to mix that with barre, Pilates, or something that’ll stretch you out and make you longer,” she said to the outlet, continuing:

“I’m not the person that loves to be in the gym so much. I like to mix it up as much as possible; otherwise, I’ll get bored.”

When it comes to her eating habits, Elsa generally tries to avoid processed foods and dairy rather than adhering to a particular diet.

She sticks with healthy choices such as vegetables, fruits, eggs, and lean sources of protein.