Elsa Hosk looked stunning in a new drop from Helsa’s Eclectic Wear drop.

The former Victoria’s Secret model recently switched up her long blonde locks for a short bob and rocked the face-framing look.

In a new series of photos, she went shirtless under a blazer and paired it with a matching miniskirt.

Her ensemble is comprised of a $398 double-breasted blazer and a $198 miniskirt that came in brown corduroy.

Elsa put on sheer stockings and Saint Laurent’s Severine pumps in patent leather, which featured a square pointed toe, flared heels, and a gold chain link at the front.

She shared the stunning photoshoot with her 8.3 million Instagram followers.

Elsa Hosk and Helsa Studio partner with Revolve

In the first photo of the IG post, Elsa posed with one hand in her pocket and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, “In my boss era 💼 @helsastudio DROP 4 ‘eclectic wear’ dropping tomorrow 🤍🤍🤍”

In the second snap, Elsa sat seductively on a couch with her legs crossed and looked into the camera.

She took the photoshoot to a balcony to get some natural light in the third snap before returning inside for a few more shots.

The Swedish-born model accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings that became visible as she turned her head for a side view in one of the pictures.

Helsa Studio is partnered with Revolve, and the most recent drop is available on their website.

The collection features a range from oversized cardigans to fitted tank tops and trench coats. The style also ranges from minimalist to vintage-inspired bohemia.

The drop has 79 items, and the price ranges from $38 for underwear to $658 for the Waterbased Faux Leather Trench Coat.

Elsa Hosk explains the inspiration behind her most recent Helsa drop

In another Instagram post, Elsa gave more details about Drop 4 from her fashion brand.

She shared a series of photos of the “eclectic wear” with model Majestic Amare wearing the brand’s clothes in photos shot by Jody Rogac.

In the caption, the model wrote, “Collection 4 is influenced by my vintage archive and drawing inspiration from some of my favorite references in fashion, architecture, art, interior design and well-being – resulting in a eclectic way of combining fabrics shapes and textures.”

She also said the drop is about celebrating individual styles for a unique approach to fashion by mixing various styles, proportions, and colors.

In the series of shots, Majestic put on a variety of clothes from the drop that gave viewers an idea of how they can mix and match the latest offering from Helsa Studio.