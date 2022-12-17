Elsa Hosk gave fellow model Hailey Bieber a shoutout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Stunning Swede Elsa Hosk officially retired her summer wardrobe yesterday as she rocked a cozy ensemble that brought fashionable winter vibes.

The model-turned-fashion designer rocked pants from her recently launched fashion collection alongside a top from another well-known model, Hailey Bieber.

She gave a shoutout to Hailey on the snap shared with her 8.2 million followers, as she detailed what each clothing item was.

Elsa wore a cream fur coat with oversized sleeves from designer Magda Butrym, pairing it with a simple white cropped tee from Hailey’s capsule collection with Wardrobe NYC.

She wore slouchy light gray pants on the bottom, secured by a cream belt fastened around the waist.

The pants were from Elsa’s clothing collection, Helsa, which launched earlier this year.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Former Victoria’s Secret model Elsa launched her Scandinavian-inspired clothing line in September 2022, much to the delight of fans who love her style.

Elsa wore the Organic Blend Enzyme Trousers in Heather Grey, available to buy from the Revolve website for $198.

She donned white sneakers on her feet and accessorized with statement gold earrings, adding a touch of glamour to an otherwise casual outfit.

The stunning blonde shared the snap via Instagram Stories, tagging each designer and brand on the photo.

Elsa Hosk is all-leg in pinstripe minidress for Helsa

Elsa’s clothing collection Helsa can be spotted all over her social media, as the top model wears pieces from the line almost daily.

The collection was inspired by her Scandinavian heritage and initially launched with Elsa’s essentials; knitwear, outerwear, base layers, and tailored pieces.

The clothing line has been a hit so far, with many pieces selling out, including the Helsa Mini Strapless Suit Dress that Elsa wore in a photo for fans.

The dress was gray with black stripes printed vertically all over the minidress, with the model’s endless legs showcased in the outfit.

She layered the strapless number with an oversized brown blazer and accessorized with a small white purse.

White ankle socks covered her feet, and she donned a pair of silver slingback heels that featured a black toe.

Elsa captioned the post, “Film from this weekend ✨ wearing @helsastudio suit dress 💕.”

Elsa Hosk reveals makeup hack with Beaubble

Elsa’s clothing collection has proved to be a massive hit, with items getting snapped up by fashionistas and fans of the model.

However, before the clothing launch, Swedish-born Elsa released a cosmetics line in partnership with the platform Beaubble.

Beaubble is a community-driven platform that develops beauty lines with influencers and models alike.

Elsa launched a range of products with the platform, including peelable nail polish, blush, and a lip contour wand.

The blonde bombshell took to her socials to show how the lip contour wand works, giving the illusion of fuller lips without any cosmetic commitments.

Elsa uploaded a video montage that showed her shading her top and bottom lips with the wand and dabbing in gently to achieve her desired results.

The results were instantaneous, making the product a sell-out.

She captioned the post, “My every day lip-hack elsa x @beaubble lip contour wand. Last day to shop it today! 🥹💕.”