Elsa Hosk looks fabulous in white minidress for Coach Runway Show

Elsa Hosk looks amazing as she heads to Coach Runway Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//StarMaxWorldwide

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk looks incredible in a white minidress while attending the Spring 2023 Coach Runway Show for New York Fashion Week.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked showstopping in a cream-colored crochet minidress with pale blue detailing and Mary Jane-style high heels in shiny black leather.

Elsa accessorized her iconic look with the Bandit Shoulder Bag from Coach in Brass/Bold Red. This stunning bold ref bag is available on the Coach website for $550.

The bag looked incredible with her dark red almond-shaped nails, which effortlessly contrasted the rest of the pastel look.

She also had her platinum blonde locks in a pin-straight bob that barely brushed her shoulders.

In addition, she also went with a very Victoria’s Secret-inspired makeup look, with bright icy blue eyeshadow, glowy skin, a bold liner, and neutral blush lips.

The makeup looks seamlessly complimented her natural model beauty and Scandinavian features.

She took to Instagram to show off her look and congratulate Stuart Vevers, captioning the post, “The @coach show was a vibe ❤️ congrats @stuartvevers #coachxcollective.”

The Coach Runway Show

Elsa’s outfit was the perfect choice for the Spring 2023 Coach Runway Show because it effortlessly fuses classic glam with a beachy vibe.

The Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers told Vogue that he was inspired by the event of going to the pier in New York City.

The team created a dreamlike pier for the runway set, followed by the narrative style presentation as models strolled the runway leisurely as one would on a Sunday afternoon in NYC.

One model was even walking a dog. The show was full of contrasting looks like pastel knits, dark leathers, oversized blazers, and cardigans.

Vevers also wanted the show to feature a lot of gender-neutral looks to connect with the next generation, which is breaking a lot of gender stereotypes when it comes to fashion.

He wants to create a world where fluidity rules fashion, with a surprise guest overseeing his vision.

Lil Nas X makes a surprise appearance on the runway

This makes perfect sense as American rapper Lil Nas X was announced Coach’s new global ambassador while making a surprise appearance on the runway.

Lil Nas X is known for his unique style and for breaking boundaries in the fashion world. He took long strides as he walked down the runway wearing a leather vest, shorts, and a pair of purple jelly sandals.

Guests of the show seemed to love the message behind this year’s runway, with celebrities like Elsa Hosk taking to Instagram to show their appreciation.