Elsa Hosk leaves little to the imagination in see-through bra and underwear

Elsa Hosk wore a see-through white bra and underwear set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk threw it back to her Victoria’s Secret days as she modeled see-through lingerie, looking angelic as ever outside among flowers.

The IMG model sat on a wooden lounge chair with an orange pillow outside in front of a bush full of gorgeous blue flowers.

Elsa wore a white, see-through matching bra and underwear set that featured little blue flowers all over and blue bows.

The bottoms included a white thong underneath the see-through wavy top, and in the second photo, she threw on a white, glittery scarf over her arms.

Her blonde tresses were curly and puffy, and her makeup was light, with a dark pink lip, giving her an ethereal look.

The photos, posted to Instagram, received over 165k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel.

She captioned them, “Little blue flowers🦋.”

Elsa Hosk has worn several see-through ensembles

It’s not the first time Elsa has posted see-through lingerie, and on June 21, she shared shots of herself in a see-through one-piece leotard.

The leotard was white with little pink flowers and polka dots on it, and Elsa covered her modesty with her hands up to her chest as she stared at the camera.

Her hair was wavy, and she put a large pink flower in it to match her lipstick as she stood in front of a unique-looking bed built into a wall.

She captioned the stunning shots, “Magic little bedroom🌺, and they received over 293k likes, including from The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Bachelor Nation alum Rachael Kirkconnell.

Elsa Hosk has been on vacation in Mallorca with her family

The model, who has worked for Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Ungaro, H&M, Anna Sui, and Lilly Pulitzer, has been on a family vacation in Mallorca with boyfriend Tom Daly and daughter Tuuli.

Elsa posted several exquisite shots of herself wearing bright-colored, skimpy outfits, including a lemon yellow terrycloth romper.

Elsa stood on her knees by an envy-inducing pool, putting her bronzed legs on display with a yellow purse close by and a yellow bucket hat to match.

Elsa Hosk reflected on motherhood, claiming it adds ‘new dimension’ to her career

In October 2021, the model talked about becoming a mother and how she believes that has actually helped her within her career.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that motherhood has given her “a new lane, a new dimension, a new understanding, and a new perspective.”

Elsa is clearly proud to be a mother and enjoyed taking her daughter Tuuli on vacation with her, posting lovely black and white pictures of her little cherub on Instagram.

She posted a series of pictures of Tuuli eating and smiling at the camera in an adorable bucket hat, captioning the images, “A 🍝 love series from the love of my life🥰.”