Elsa Hosk leaves little to the imagination in cut out bikini

Elsa Hosk showed off her figure in a cut-out bikini on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel/

Elsa Hosk stunned her fans in a cut-out bikini as she strolled through the water on vacation, looking every inch the model.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel waded through the water wearing a racy bikini in a black and white shot.

Elsa Hosk stunned in a cut-out bikini that showed off her chest

Her bottoms featured a cut-out on one side where it tied together in a circle, and the top included a string halter neck with very little material covering her chest.

Elsa paired the bathing suit with black sunglasses and her wavy, blonde hair blew in the breeze.

She posted two photos of the bathing suit to her Instagram Stories, showing herself enjoying a relaxing vacation with her boyfriend Tom Daly and her daughter Tuuli.

Elsa is on a beach vacation with her family, though it’s unclear exactly where they are. The location looks magical however and is possibly Italy, Spain, or one of the Greek Islands.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa is enjoying a vacation with boyfriend Tom Daly and daughter Tuuli

The model has posted several pictures to her Instagram from the break, enjoying time on the beach between lounging on beach chairs at the pool.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

In her most recent post, Elsa wore a pair of blue and white striped oversized overalls with a white crop top that left some of her taut abs peeking out the side. She paired the outfit with blue sandals and a white, heart-shaped Chanel cross-body bag.

Elsa’s hair was in puffy, natural blonde waves, and she noted that in her caption, “Me and my girl and vacation hair,” as she stood in front of a rustic-looking wall with her daughter sitting on top in a white outfit.

Other pictures in the carousel showed Elsa in the same outfit walking in different locations, including a charming balcony in front of palm trees and a white wall.

The photos received over 109k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, Kourtney Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Elsa wore a similar cut-out swimsuit at the beginning of July

Elsa wore a similar cut-out swimsuit at the beginning of July, showing off some leg and part of her butt as she squatted down with a black leather jacket on top and black strappy heels.

The suit featured cut-outs that showed off her tight abs and some underboob. Her hair was pulled back in a low bun with two pieces hanging down on her face.

She was advertising her lip contour with beauty brand Beaubble, captioning the photo, “Nude makeup is always my go to [cool glasses emoji] wearing @beaubble x elsa lip contour all over in light-medium [dog emoji].”