Elsa Hosk is topless and oiled up for summer vibes

Elsa Hosk put on her best topless display while oiling up for some fun in the sun as she posed for some sizzling new snaps. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk upped her game and brought the heat for the last day of the workweek, setting things up the right way for a super solid weekend entry.

The 33-year-old blonde model and mother to one-year-old daughter Tuulikki got the internet fired up as she casually hopped on to share a not-often-seen glimpse at her nearly-nude body.

Posting a series of scorching snaps to her social media page, Elsa looked to be embodying the spirit of fellow risque celebs like Paige Spiranac and Chrissy Teigen as she seductively posed topless on a beach.

Elsa stunned while topless on the beach

Sharing a series of skin-revealing photos onto her Instagram account, the Victoria’s Secret beauty, who has walked the runway in eight of the infamous brand’s shows, got hearts beating a little faster when she carefully placed her first picture for the internet doom scrollers to hit upon and drool over.

Showing off a tiny little figure that many newer moms might be willing to trade their prized possessions in to achieve after a minuscule year following pregnancy and birth, Elsa looked like she truly belonged at the beach as she sat soaking wet in the water while topless and wearing a cheeky bikini bottom.

Giving the camera a sultry backward glance, the model’s wet hair lay slicked against her smooth upper back and her arms rested against her ankles so that her naked upper half area was visible at the side view, her bust’s silhouette on full display.

In her second shot, Elsa turned her body to the side so that her toned legs, hips, and thighs could be captured while she arced one arm across her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elsa got oiled up for her nearly-nude share

The third share in the stunning series put Elsa’s body at a much closer perspective, framing in her torso area only so followers could drop their jaws even more at the sight of her golden physique and spotlighted side breast, which she carefully covered only just barely with a bottle of suntan oil while she sexily rubbed some of the liquid onto her belly.

For the following three shots, Elsa went for some more crowd-appropriate attire, looking like a water goddess in three different bikinis that let her slim figure still do all the talking as they hugged her slender curves in all the right ways.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Finally, the final two pics gave close-ups of Elsa’s rear, first showing the model’s lower half, her booty popping as she reached back to grasp her ankles and pull them up and towards her middle back area.

Lastly, Elsa gave a nice cropping of just her nude upper half as her wet hair hung loosely around her face, and her hands came together at her front to conceal her bust a tad.