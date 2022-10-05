Elsa Hosk is red hot in body-hugging jumpsuit

Elsa Hosk looks incredible in a body-hugging catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk looks red hot in a body-hugging jumpsuit as she applies makeup from her collaboration with beauty brand Beaubble.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked showstopping as she strutted into focus with her bright blonde hair bouncing into the frame.

She wore a red jumpsuit that featured a romantic neckline and a matching red belt with gold hardware to hug her waist.

In the sultry video, shared by the Swedish supermodel and fashion designer, she put on makeup that she designed herself with the beauty company Beaubble.

She took to the street outside and made it her runway in the promotional video by doing her signature walk for the camera.

Her caption lets her fans know that “@beaubble x elsa is back for one last drop! 💞🥰❤️ stock upppp!”

Details on Elsa Hosk’s fiery red look

Elsa’s fiery red jumpsuit effortlessly complimented her long legs and lean figure. Fans can shop the look by grabbing the Norma Kamali x REVOLVE Low Back Fara Slip Catsuit, which retails for $150 and features the tight body-hugging silhouette that makes Elsa’s look stand out.

Elsa paired her fiery red look with a gorgeous hot pink Chanel bag that featured gold hardware and was filled with goodies from her makeup collection.

This bag is from Chanel’s 1989-1991 collection and is called the mini Bijoux Classic Flap shoulder bag. It can be found on high-end resellers sites like FarFetch for around $7,322.

Elsa perfectly matched her outfit with the red hearts on her Cushion Blush and Lip Contour wand from the BBxElsa collection.

Shop Elsa Hosk’s BBx Elsa makeup line

Beaubble is a mix of the words beauty and bubble, pronounced like “byoo-buhl.”

According to their website, the makeup brand wants to bring beauty conversations with real people to the forefront.

They are known for doing beauty collaborations with celebrities and influencers that reflect their content. So, for Elsa, it is no surprise that they went with a line of products focused on lips, cheeks, and nails.

With Elsa’s strong cheekbones, it makes sense for her to have a line of bold blushes.

Her contour blush features a whipped mousse-like formula that allows for buildable color and has a soft pearlescent shimmer for extra glam. Her Countour Blush comes in two colors, Golden Hour and Cherry Blossom, which retail for $42 each.

As seen in the video, fans can also use the blush on their lips to add a pop of color to their look. Unfortunately, this is the last drop before the line is done forever!