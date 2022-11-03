Elsa Hosk wows in sharp eyeliner and bright red lips for the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Collin/Image Press Agency

Swedish model Elsa Hosk won’t stop giving her followers some fall outfit inspiration.

Hosk knows a thing or two about fashion. She is mainly known for being a former Victoria’s Secret model appearing in the brand’s annual fashion show from 2011 to 2018.

She has worked with multiple brands like Dolce & Gabanna, Dior, H&M, and Guess.

The model recently posed with very simple clothing items, but the result was incredible.

First, she wore an oversized grey sweater and layered it with a beige leather jacket, leaving the sleeves visible underneath.

Hosk tucked her sweater into the grey mini skirt with a slit on her left leg, allowing her legs to look a thousand miles long.

Elsa Hosk shows off her legs in grey mini-skirt for the perfect fall outfit

To finish off this look, she decided to keep the beige leather moment going with her knee-high boots with thin heels.

She didn’t accessorize this outfit much, only wearing a white leather bag under her shoulder.

Her short blonde hair was slightly curled, and her makeup looked fresh and natural.

Elsa Hosk launches a collaboration with Shay Mitchell’s brand Béis

Hosk is not a typical mom. She is a cool mom, and so is Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell.

This is a duo you didn’t know you needed or saw coming, but here it is, bringing fashion to motherhood.

The model has been in a relationship since 2015 with her now-British husband and businessman, Tom Daly. The two of them welcomed their daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly on February 2021.

She decided to make mom life a little more fashionable by collaborating with Shay Mitchell’s brand Béis in designing colorful, innovative, and practical tote bags for babies.

She spoke for the brand’s website about how this collaboration came to be, “The inspiration for this baby bag collection was non-baby bags. […] Shay and I decided to do something really fun and unique. It’s a beautiful little pop of print. Tuuli loves them too; she gravitates towards prints over solids—they make everybody around her and me happy.”

The prices from this collection range from $58 to $158 and includes a tote bag, backpack tote, changing clutch, caddy, and an accessories gift set. All of this is now available on Béis’ official website.