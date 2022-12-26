Elsa Hosk looked amazing before Christmas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Laurent Koffel/ImageCollect.com

While the day before Christmas can be stressful for a lot of people, Elsa Hosk looked cool as a cucumber while out on Christmas eve.

Elsa seemed to be out shopping but managed to pull together one of her high-fashion looks to get some last-minute items.

The Victoria’s Secret alum wore an oversized turtleneck sweater, adorned with white and pink stripes. To keep warm, she added a beige trench coat that draped off her body. She paired the coat with a tiny miniskirt that matched perfectly.

To pull the look together, she wore beige knee-high boots that complemented her toned legs.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a white leather bag and thick gold earrings and she pulled her hair back into a chic updo and left her bangs out to frame her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elsa kept her makeup simple, sporting thick eyebrows, neutral eyeshadow, and pink lip gloss.

“Day before Christmas,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Her adorable outfit is courtesy of her own fashion line Helsa Studio.

Elsa Hosk brings her culture into her clothing line, Helsa Studio

Elsa Hosk is not only a popular model but she’s known for her style as well. Her followers tend to grasp onto everything she wears, and it’s natural to wonder where she got this award-winning style from.

Recently she created her own fashion line Helsa Studio, where she pulled inspiration from her own culture. While talking to Women’s Wear Daily, she explained this was a love letter to her hometown in Scandinavia.

“It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden, I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature,” she shared.

Elsa added, “This way of life is at the heart of Helsa, and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

Elsa Hosk wears her favorite shade of green

In another Instagram post, Elsa decided to show off the shade of green that suited her best.

She wore a cream turtleneck sweater, that cropped right at her waist. She layered it with an olive-green shirt, and an oversized brown leather jacket.

For her pants, she had on high-waisted baggy trousers that matched perfectly with her olive-green shirt. She added cream sneakers to create a sporty vibe for her tailored look.

She accessorized the outfit with black glasses and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Elsa wore her short blonde hair down and let cascade off her shoulders in loose waves.