Swedish model Elsa Hosk pictured attending the Revolve Festival in April. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk flashes her amazing abs in a bikini while enjoying a vacation during the holiday season.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has hit the runway for brands such as Calvin Klein, Isabel Marant, Versace, Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, YSL, and Balmain.

After two decades as one of the top international models, the 34-year-old launched her clothing brand Helsa this year.

In a new snap from an exotic location, Helsa rocks a Loewe watermelon bikini. Elsa added a long black midi skirt and accessorized it with a necklace, dark sunglasses, and a small purse.

She shared four photos in the post with her 8.2 million Instagram followers.

In the third slide, she gave a glimpse of her healthy diet and took a snap of the sunrise in the last slide of the IG post.

Elsa Hosk stuns in Helsa Studio underwear for a photoshoot

Elsa stuns in a high fashion photoshoot in Helsa Studio’s jersey organic bralette and matching underwear.

“introducing Helsa underwear – inspired by ’90s minimalist shapes in the softest organic jersey and eco rib,” the caption reads.

For the stunning snap by photographer Yulia Gorbachenko, the model is accessorized with a headband, black shades, large gold earrings, and a small necklace.

The Swedish stunner has used her experience in the modeling industry with the top designers in the world to create Helsa Studio in collaboration with Revolve.

The brand’s launch consisted of 48 different styles in various sizes. The collection includes jackets, loungewear, sweaters, pants, dresses, and shoes.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained why she launched the clothing line.

“Being a model, you’re supposed to make whatever you’re wearing work and look good. In doing that, you see very clearly when you actually don’t have to work. When the outfit is truly great, it does the work for you. That’s what I wanted to create for Helsa.”

In photoshoots for the brand, Elsa pays homage to her Scandinavian roots.

How Elsa Hosk mixes up her fitness routine

Hosk was a professional basketball player in Sweden before giving up the hoop for a career in modeling.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Elsa revealed her fitness routine and how she switches things up to stay in top shape.

She told the outlet she loves boxing to work a sweat but mixes things up with barre, pilates, or exercises that involve stretching.

Elsa added that she doesn’t love the gym but changes up her workouts to avoid boredom.