Elsa Hosk stunned in a little black dress as she teased sharing more outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk stunned as she posed in a little black dress and asked for her fans’ opinions.

The 33-year-old Swedish model asked her followers if they would be interested in her sharing more outfits, such as posting outfits of the day. She created a poll with the options “yes” or “no” for her fans to gauge their interest in the idea.

She paired the poll with a dazzling shot of her in a little back dress. The formfitting dress was sleeveless and reached just above her knees.

She also wore a loose white dress shirt unbuttoned over her dress.

Hosk added some more dark tones with a pair of black sunglasses and a black heart-shaped purse.

She finished her look with some black, platform shoes that resembled Mary Janes and wore her blond hair loose for the photo.

Elsa Hosk stunned in LBD for internet poll

Hosk dazzled in her little black dress as she posed with her chin pointed downward and one hand raised behind her head. Her request for feedback and opinions from her fans teased that they could be seeing more of her outfits soon.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Of course, Hosk does already share a lot of her outfits with her fans. However, most of these pictures are from her latest shoots or promotions rather than her sharing her outfit of the day outside of modeling.

For example, she recently shared a stunning shot of herself in all cashmere as she promoted her clothing brand, Helsa Studio.

Hosk has been modeling for nearly two decades now, starting part-time modeling work at the age of 14. However, despite this early start, she didn’t always intend to be a model.

Before she started modeling full-time, she was a professional basketball player in Sweden. She started playing basketball at age 7 and by high school, she was practicing 7 times a week.

In the end, she ultimately chose modeling because she couldn’t balance both basketball and her modeling career together. However, she credits basketball with preparing her for a modeling career and getting her to the point of becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Hosk debuted Béis collection

Hosk recently celebrated the launch of her fashion collection at Béis. While she’s largely known for representing Victoria’s Secret, she is branching out with this Béis collaboration.

The collection is called The Béis x Elsa collection and is a brand-new line of bags and accessories for parents. While speaking with Béis, Hosk explained that the purses are a new chic option for mothers in need of baby bags.

While the purses serve as baby bags, no one can tell from gorgeous outside designs that they’re baby bags. Hence, it’s a bag that can still be used after the baby has grown up and can serve many different purposes over time.

Hosk celebrated the collection’s launch with an Instagram announcement.

The announcement came with a slew of photos of Hosk in stunning outfits while clutching her Béis bags. One of the most daring photos was of her in heels and an oversized, flowery blazer.

One photo also featured Hosk’s one-year-old daughter, Tuulikki. With her latest collaboration with Béis, she was able to merge her career as a model with her motherhood experiences to create a new and unique purse line.