Elsa Hosk in green lingerie points out details

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk still has it when it comes to modeling lingerie, no matter who she’s modeling for. The 33-year-old Swedish model stunned fans in an emerald green lingerie set earlier this week.

Elsa’s chiseled figure was on full display as she modeled lingerie for the clothing brand Lounge. Motherhood hasn’t changed her model’s physique one bit over the past year, as she looks even more toned than before.

While fans admire her fit and toned figure, Elsa wanted to bring one thing to light with her caption: “Details.”

Elsa Hosk shares lingerie details

Fans can clearly see the details of Elsa’s body in her set of three pics, as the first one highlights her torso and hips. Swiping right, fans see Elsa posing in a doorway, showing off her entire body with long, toned legs and slender arms.

The last photo shows her upper half as she poses with her hands on her underwear line. Her blonde longs are styled messily as they frame her face.

As for the other details, fans can see that the lingerie set has floral designs patterned within the lace, featuring varying shades of green and a yellow hue. The sheer lace is featured throughout the bra as well as the bottoms.

Her 7.7+ million followers have left over 150,000 likes on the post.

Elsa is certainly stunning in these photos, and the model is certain that motherhood has made her feel more at ease with herself and her beauty.

Elsa Hosk says motherhood made her ‘feel beautiful’

Talking to New Beauty earlier this year, Elsa was asked how being a mother has made her feel even more beautiful than before. She answered, “It has made me feel beautiful in so many ways! It made me accept myself in a whole new way. I don’t sweat the small stuff or ‘imperfections’ anymore—I’m embracing it. There are more important things that our bodies do! I feel like it made me love myself like truly love myself.”

Elsa shares her one-year-old daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly with her boyfriend Tom Daly, a Danish entrepreneur and the co-founder of the brand District Vision.

Elsa shared their daughter’s birth shortly after she was born on February 11, 2021. Elsa deduced the caption to their daughter in a poem format, writing, “Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you. Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your first next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”

