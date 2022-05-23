Elsa Hosk in bikini on a boat for weekend vibe 

Elsa Hosk in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Swedish stunner Elsa Hosk showed some skin in a series of new photos shared on her social media. The model revealed almost no body fat as she posed on a boat and in front of a mirror.

Her toned body, taut stomach, and long legs were all perfection as the mother of two showed why she is a high-paid model.

Elsa, who was a Victoria’s Secret model for years, recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Greece. Her latest photos served as publicity for Voyage Hotels as she promoted the brand using her famous body.

Elsa Hosk poses in a robe and swimsuit

Elsa Hosk shared some sultry shots on her Instagram, which revealed her in various states of undress.

The first show-stopping photo featured Elsa from the neck down in the mirror.

She wore a robe on half of her body but was nude on the other half. She pivoted her hip, pointed her toe, and let her skin show as her white robe fell off her body.

Another selfie showed a natural Elsa while the fresh-faced beauty wore a white tank top. Her blonde waves fell around her, and her freckles were visible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in the caption, “Last few days was a vibe✨💫 @voyagehotels.”

Another showstopper featured Elsa from the rear as she wore a lacy white thong and bra. Elsa showed her body in motion while lounging on a speeding boat as her orange bikini hugged her figure.

Finally, Elsa shared a picture with croissants and pancakes and showed that models eat too.

Elsa Hosk talks about the biggest difference between Los Angeles and Sweden

Elsa Hosk is a famous model who poses on location for various well-known brands.

Unsurprisingly, her work takes her to Los Angeles, which is the headquarter of many celebrities.

Elsa gave an interview where she discussed the difference between her native Sweden and Los Angeles. She said that the weather was the most significant difference between Sweden and L.A.

She shared, “It’s so warm in L.A., but it’s also one of the things that I miss.” She revealed about Sweden, “It’s so beautiful, the fall is so vibrant, the winter is really cold. I really look forward to summer and spring.”

She said about the lack of seasons in California, “We don’t really have that (seasons) in L.A.; it’s all just kind of the same, always.”

The California weather is more conducive to Elsa’s bikini photos year-round.