Elsa Hosk looks incredible in a brown smoky eye, a defined contour, and nude lips for the red carpet.

Swedish model Elsa Hosk doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Not long ago, she collaborated with Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell on a tote bag collection for babies, and now she is promoting more incredible pieces from her own clothing line.

The Victoria’s Secret model went braless recently to pose in the middle of the street wearing a sheer white shirt that she rolled up to make it look like a crop top and, of course, show off those incredible abs of hers.

She paired this shirt with a long but stylish blue denim skirt with white stitching that added an extra touch to a classic piece of clothing like this.

Hosk elevated this outfit by covering herself up with a shiny leather grey marbled jacket.

The jacket’s cut was perfect since it was loose enough to make Hosk look chic.

Elsa Hosk goes braless and shows off her abs in sheer white shirt

She accessorized by wearing a futuristic pair of black sunglasses with a white border at the top.

The sunglasses touched the bridge of her nose and she carried around a mini white handbag.

The model kept this outfit casual by wearing a comfy pair of white sneakers and letting her wavy blonde hair down.

Elsa Hosk talks about what it’s like to be a model

The 33-year-old model started her career when she was only 14 years old. Because she has modeled for nearly two decades, she knows how the modeling industry works. Similarly, Elsa has revealed that she knows how people perceive her because of what she does for a living.

Hosk sat down with Net-a-Porter to talk about what it’s really like to be a model in 2022. She shared, “Sometimes I see myself in photos, and the image is so different from who I really am. People always put me in things that are super-sexy and very stylized.”

She continued talking about how when she got in front of the camera, she turned into another persona or a character.

Hosk added, “I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal.”

But besides being a successful model in her thirties, she is now the mother of a one-year-old which she prioritizes before everything else.