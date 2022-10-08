Elsa Hosk highlights toned legs in nude thigh-skimming skirt

Elsa Hosk up close. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk looks stunning in an all-brown skirt set.

She wore this outfit to a recent Lacoste event in Hollywood and definitely turned heads.

The model wore a textured brown jacket with a matching pleated miniskirt, showing off her amazing physique.

She paired it with a cream-colored top underneath, pointed-toe pumps, and a bright yellow clutch bag.

She also rocked her signature new short hairstyle and a natural makeup look.

From her incredible bikini photo shoots to posing braless, Elsa Hosk is a fashionista even when not on the runway.

Elsa Hosk’s new collaboration

Elsa recently announced her newest collaboration, and she is partnering with none other than actress Shay Mitchell.

The two have been friends in the public eye since as early as 2019 and even share the same personal trainer.

They are partnering with BÉIS, a high-fashion luggage and bag brand that Shay had done a collection with back in 2018.

Their collaboration is set to be released on October 17.

Shay and Elsa showed a promotion for the upcoming collab while dancing around with each other.

In the dancing video, Elsa wore a black crop top with a mid-rise black maxi skirt. Shay joined her with a nude crop top and a matching miniskirt.

And in the campaign image, Elsa is wearing a textured maxi orange dress with a low v-neck. She paired the look with a white bag with yellow floral detailing.

Shay wore a yellow and white striped buttoned-down blouse with cream-colored jeans. The actress matched the outfit with a dewy makeup look and gold hoop earrings.

Elsa Hosk is now a mother

In 2021, Elsa became a mother after giving birth to her now one-year-old daughter Tuulikki with her longtime boyfriend Tom Daly.

Since then, she has resigned from being a Victoria’s Secret model and instead became a global ambassador for the designer brand Christopher Cloos.

But even then, Elsa believes that her fashion sense and career has not changed too drastically since becoming a mother.

In an interview with Evening Standard she said that, “I don’t think it has! Maybe it’s less interesting because I have less time to think about my outfits, but I still try and source unique vintage items. Because of the lack of time, I also buy more things online now versus in store. It’s so great that everything is online but I do miss going to flea markets and browsing through vintage shops.”