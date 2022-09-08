Elsa Hosk goes unbuttoned in oversized shirt for stunning street walk

Elsa Hosk goes unbuttoned in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk went unbuttoned in an oversized shirt for a stunning street walk in NYC.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked showstopping on the streets of NYC while wearing pieces from her new fashion brand Helsa.

Helsa is a fashion line that features 48 pieces inspired by Elsa’s Swedish heritage.

She took inspiration from some of her favorite childhood memories and created a clothing line that reflects her model-off-duty style.

This collection is exclusively sold at Revolve and FWRD, two huge fashion retailers that are very popular with fashion influencers and celebrities.

One of the best parts of the Helsa launch is that the Swedish model shows off how to style the collection on her Instagram.

Elsa Hosk in the new Helsa collection. Pic credit @hoskelsa/Instagram

Shop Elsa Hosk’s Scandinavian-inspired look

In her Instagram Story, Elsa is wearing the Helsa Cotton Poplin Oversized Shirt. She paired this gorgeous oversized shirt with a brown belt with gold hardware from her new collection. The belt is called the Nova Belt in Brown and retails for $148.

The belt is not sold out yet, however, the collection has been flying off the shelves with many out of the 48 pieces already out of stock.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elsa finished the look with a gold chain link necklace, strappy gold heels, a Starbucks coffee cup, and a Hermes Birkin.

She is also sporting the Hermes Mini Kelly 20 in Blue Brume VIP Gold, one of the hardest bags to find currently on the market.

This particular Birkin features a pale ethereal blue with lush gold hardware and Epsom leather. Unfortunately, this exquisite bag has a hefty price tag with a resale value of nearly $30,000.

The inspiration behind Helsa by Elsa Hosk

According to Elsa’s interview with Vogue, Helsa is her love letter to Scandinavia. Her goal was to create a clothing line of quality pieces inspired by her Swedish upbringing that elevated the mundane.

She even went on location at the Stockholm Archelogos to shoot photos for the collection drop, which perfectly elevated the brand’s aesthetic.

This comes at the perfect time to launch her collection, as the Scandinavian style has been all the rage with new fashion influencers like Matilda Djerf showing off the style to the world.

Fans can head to clothing sites Revolve and FRWD to shop the collection before it completely sells out.