Elsa Hosk goes unbuttoned in her favorite shirt and bikini bottoms

Elsa Hosk looked dazzling while rocking a braless unbuttoned shirt and bikini bottoms for a photo session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk proved once again that she knows how to rock just about any look.

The 33-year-old model and mother of one hopped onto her Instagram Story to share her latest take on fashion.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, given the illustrious modeling “wings” in 2015, looked smashing as always.

The blonde beauty could be seen strolling up some steps that lay adjacent to what appeared to be either an ocean-front or lakeside deck.

Wearing her hair down to brush against her cheeks, Elsa gazed forward as the camera captured her from slightly above where she was standing.

Some light pink shades adorned her piercing blue eyes while greenish galoshes covered up her feet.

Keeping her vibe casual but ever model-esque, Elsa sported an off-white linen shirt, leaving the entire front unbuttoned for a braless look, with some white bikini bottoms keeping her lower half concealed.

“My favorite shirt,” Elsa captioned the snap.

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

With her career continuing to grow, Elsa has taken time away from her modeling to focus on her family, opening up about motherhood last fall.

Elsa Hosk talks about motherhood

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Elsa shared some behind-the-scenes information regarding her family of three, which includes her partner Tom Daly and the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Tuulikki.

Elsa discussed becoming pregnant at the height of the pandemic, telling the magazine that she “got to really sit with my feelings and connect with myself (and my growing belly) in a way that I had never had the chance to before.”

Spurred by a desire to avoid going to the hospital for the birth, Elsa and Tom hired a doula, midwife, and hypnobirthing coach to help Elsa from the comfort of her home.

Elsa later described how motherhood felt after the pair welcomed Tuulikki in 2021, saying that she had initially been afraid that her career would be over but was relieved to discover that being a mother helped her image, making her more of a real person behind-the-scenes to her fans.

Elsa Hosk discusses how motherhood makes her feel beautiful

In an interview early this year with New Beauty, Elsa continued to rave about becoming a mom, sharing that it has only made her feel more beautiful.

“[Motherhood] has made me feel beautiful in so many ways! It made me accept myself in a whole new way. I don’t sweat the small stuff or ‘imperfections’ anymore—I’m embracing it. There are more important things that our bodies do! I feel like it made me love myself like truly love myself,” she said.