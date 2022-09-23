Elsa Hosk goes topless under ‘slouchy’ jacket

Elsa Hosk poses for a close-up. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Elsa Hosk rocks a slouchy black suit in a new post for fans.

Showing off the outfit via her Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours, she videoed herself posing in the outfit in front of a full-length mirror.

She wore loose-fitting black trousers and a matching oversized blazer with only a black bra underneath, baring her skin and revealing an incredibly toned body.

The Victoria’s Secret model managed to look as chic as ever in the slouchy ensemble, wearing minimal makeup and her blonde locks tousled across her face.

Elsa credits designer and fellow model Hailey Bieber for the trendy two-piece set by writing, “I mean trust @haileybeiber to make the most perfect slouchy suit!!”

Swedish native Elsa is no stranger to fashion design, having just released Helsa, her new Scandinavian-inspired clothing collection.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

In the short clip, Elsa is wearing the HB Blazer, which retails at $1,200, and the HB Trouser, priced at $800. Both can be purchased from the Wardrobe.NYC website.

She is barefoot in the footage and has no accessories, proving that her style and beauty alone are more than enough to complete any look.

Elsa Hosk braless in unbuttoned cardigan for Helsa Studio

Elsa has been working hard to promote her own clothing line recently.

A 48-piece collection inspired by her roots, Helsa has proved to be a hit, with many pieces already selling out.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “Fave look, fave pant @helsastudio.”

In the photo, she wore an oversized brown cardigan with large loose sleeves, which she left unbuttoned, baring some skin.

For pants, she opted for a light blue pair, straight cut with cargo-style pockets on each side of her calves.

Finally, she pulled the outfit together with a pair of open-toe heels and an emerald green bag for a pop of color against the muted tones of the clothing.

Elsa Hosk goes braless in pink suit

While Elsa seems to be a fan of a neutral tone in her outfits, that doesn’t stop her from wowing with a splash of color from time to time.

In another recent social media post, Elsa looks pretty in pink as she poses braless in a magenta suit.

Wearing an unbuttoned suit jacket, she looked effortlessly beautiful as she posed in the brightly-colored outfit.

The suit blazer has some floral detailing which is repeated on the matching pants, which she wears with a pair of trendy pink sneakers.

She rests a hot pink handbag on her knee, looking every bit the supermodel.