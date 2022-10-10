Elsa Hosk goes topless for Fendi

Elsa Hosk goes topless for her Fendi photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk went topless for a photo shoot with the new version of the classic Fendi Peekaboo bag.

The Scandinavian fashion designer is known for her fabulous style, so it’s not surprising that she was asked to model the new bag from the luxury Italian fashion house.

Elsa looked absolutely stunning as she posed in the mountains in an extremely fuzzy white jacket, tight pants, and a white leather Fendi bag with a snakeskin handle.

The photographer for this photoshoot, John Juniper, went with a beautiful backdrop of mountains and sunny skies that complimented the model’s carefree outfit.

Elsa took to Instagram to show off her new bag and outdoorsy photo shoot with her 8.1 million followers.

She captioned the post, “In the mountains with @fendi #FendiPeekaboo 🤍.”

Elsa Hosk’s newest Fendi look

Elsa usually opts for her laid-back Scandinavian style paired with a statement bag, so this photo shoot made a splash with tons of feathers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photos, the Swedish supermodel is pictured wearing a fluffy jacket, dark brown cargo pants, and the new Peekaboo ISeeU Fendi Bag in Medium.

Elsa Hosk poses with the new Fendi Peekaboo Bag. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

This iconic bag is made of white-grained leather and finished with oversized hand stitching in a unique sand colorway. It also features a beige suede lining, two big storage compartments, a removable internal pocket in black-grained leather, and palladium-finish metalware.

Elsa opted to carry it with the python-print Elaphe handle; however, the bag comes with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap as well. This fabulous bag retails for $5,900 and is available on the official Fendi website.

To finish off the look, Elsa went with heavy deep black eyeliner to contrast her bright blue eyes and a rosy-lined lip to show off her perfect pout.

Fendi’s latest Peekaboo Bag

Fendi has been exceptionally sentimental lately, reflecting on the times of Karl Lagerfield by celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette Bag to reimagine their signature Peekaboo bag with a modern lens.

The Peekaboo bag first hit the runway in 2008 and is the culmination of both creative and technical excellence.

According to the Fendi website, the Peekaboo bag has been synonymous with the emblematic Fendi spirit by seamlessly balancing artisanal tradition, experimental attitude, and creative spirit.

For the modern Peekaboo bag, the fashion house’s current designer, Kim Jones, has cemented the bag’s powerful femininity by curating new colors, proportions, and details.

To explore the new Peekaboo Bags by Fendi, go to their official website for more details.