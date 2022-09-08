Elsa Hosk goes shirtless for clothing brand announcement

Elsa Hosk looks beautiful with glittery pink eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xaxier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk goes shirtless to announce her new clothing brand.

Hosk is a well-known Swedish model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel who has shared the catwalk with personalities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Taylor Hill.

Recently, she had some help from Vogue Thailand to announce she will be releasing her very own clothing brand.

In a recent post, the fashion magazine let its followers know Hosk has teamed up with Revolve Group to make this happen.

In the picture, we can see the 33 year old posing for the camera completely shirtless covering herself up with a tote bag.

To complete this look she is wearing a pair of black mom jeans with white stitching to add a little extra touch.

Elsa Hosk poses shirtless and in jeans

Standing on top of a rock, with the ocean right behind her, Hosk’s blonde hair that seems to be slightly wet gives us the illusion she just came out of the water.

The Swedish model has worked for big fashion brands like Guess, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, H&M, and many more. She also used to model for Victoria’s Secret, appearing in the brand’s annual fashion show from 2011 to 2018, as well as many of the brand’s campaigns.

Now, she is launching her very own brand from size XXS to XL.

In a new Instagram post, Vogue Thailand states that Hosk chose the brand’s name, Helsa Studio, from her root of the Swedish word “hälsa,” which means health, and says this brand reflects her identity in every aspect.

Hosk has also talked with Vogue about this launch by saying, “I’ve had the privilege of wearing an incredible amount of clothes as a model, both good and bad.”

This debut collection from Helsa includes 48 different pieces.

She has also used the experience she has in modeling and fashion to understand what makes an item fit well and what are the quality materials.

Hosk is taking the lessons of her experience and infusing that into her new line, mixed with her Scandinavian heritage.

From maxi skirts to oversized button-up blouses, this is a full minimalistic wardrobe that is meant to be mixed incredibly. There are a lot of essentials for the model like knitwear, workwear, base layers, tailoring, and outwear, making sure they all are made in natural tones.