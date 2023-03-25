Elsa Hosk went casual in the most fashionable way possible.

The Swedish model sported a dark denim blue top that was embellished with intricate light blue designs. It featured thin brown wire straps, and it cropped well above the belly button and allowed the camera to capture her toned abs.

She paired the top with matching pants that perfectly hugged her waist and then flared out wider as they approached the floor. The designs were larger on the pants and showed a dove along with a floral pattern.

Elsa’s bright blonde hair was bobbed, and the subtle waves ended just below her chin. The voluminous locks nicely framed her face and brought an extra glow to the look.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s makeup was on point, as expected. Her cheeks were contoured with rosy blush, her lips were a bright berry hue, and her eyebrows were defined over her shining blue eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In contrast to the blue of Elsa’s attire, her nails were freshly painted a bold and glossy red that was a gorgeous contrast to the cooler colors.

Elsa Hosk promotes Etro

But Elsa’s look wasn’t just a breathtaking ensemble, as she also used it as a chance to promote the new bag from Etro.

The fashion model captioned her post, “Out and about with the new @etro #etrovelabag ☄️.”

The luminescent brown bag had a sleek shine but was still down to Earth. The strap and trimming were shiny gold that paired perfectly with the darker color.

It’s called the Large Leather Vela Bag, and it retails for $3,290. It may be a bit pricey, especially for a casual vibe, but it definitely looked amazing with Elsa’s outfit, and she carried it to perfection.

Etro sells a variety of luxury products like this one. It was likely happy with Elsa’s post, as it earned over 48,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Elsa Hosk goes glam with shimmery makeup

Elsa can rock the casual style, but she also knows how to turn up the glamor.

The 34-year-old star posted a couple of images to Instagram that showed her clad in a fabulous and fluffy white garment. The piece fell just off her shoulders and let the camera capture her defined collarbones.

Of course, her hair and makeup were turned up to 10 as well. Her makeup was done by Nikki Makeup, and was the absolute star of the show.

Elsa rocked shimmery, silver eyeshadow that let her blue eyes shine even brighter. Her lashes were dark, and her black eyeliner showed perfect wings.

Her lips were glossy and pink, and her cheeks were defined with rosy blush and highlights.

Elsa’s hair fell in an angelic fashion to her shoulders. She captioned her post, “Glam moments with @nikki_makeup 🤍✨✨.”