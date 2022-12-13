Elsa Hosk showed off her toned figure to advertise her new Helsa Studio collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, but since then, she’s channeled her stardom and fashion expertise into her own clothing brand called Helsa.

The brand is a composite of Scandinavian architecture, nature, and design, which is what the Swedish model grew up with.

Elsa recently shared the latest Helsa drop to her Instagram Stories, which features several incredibly comfortable pieces that look like they could be worn to the office but are actually loungewear.

The blonde stunner wore a white cotton bra and underwear that looked perfect for cozying up at home during the holiday season. On top, she wore the Helsa Organic Blend Enzyme Trousers in Heather Grey, which are available from Revolve for $251.

A follower had asked Elsa about her favorite pieces from the new collection, and she shared the picture while telling followers the pants also come with a matching cropped henley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite being sweatpants, they looked incredibly chic and could easily be worn to the office, so basically, you can buy sweatpants to wear for work.

Elsa wore a matching gray sweatshirt thrown over her shoulders as she leaned on a white balcony overlooking clear blue water, looking too cool for school with her hands in her pockets.

The model wore a pair of black sunglasses and a matching gray headband looking sophisticated as ever with a confident stare at the camera.

Looking as if she was on the French Riviera, Elsa accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and matching gold hoop earrings with glossy pink lips.

The comfy yet chic outfit and the sunny surroundings were enough to make any follower of her green with envy, especially in the cold, dark winter months.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk launched her clothing brand Helsa Studio in September

Elsa launched her brand Helsa Studio in September, calling it her “love letter to Scandinavia.”

In sharing several pictures of herself in the clothing while hanging out on a chilly beach, the Swedish model wrote in the caption that the brand is “an ode to the values I grew up with in Sweden and an effort to communicate these values to the next generation of sustainably-minded young women and families.”

The majority of clothing from Helsa uses minimalist colors and fabrics, looking clean and easy to wear to work or lounging at home.

Elsa endorsed the Prada Eternal Gold collection

While Elsa mostly advertises her own Helsa brand on Instagram, she still finds time to endorse products from other brands to her 8.2 million followers.

Last month, Elsa shared pieces from the Prada Eternal Gold collection, featuring sustainable accessories that are 100% recycled.

In the Instagram shot, Elsa wore a tight black turtleneck to better draw attention to the jewelry, which was a chain-link necklace, gold bangles, and a couple of rings.

She had her hair tied back and a healthy glow from her bronzed makeup as she showed off her top modeling skills.

She captioned the shots, “@prada #pradaFineJewelry 100% recycled and sustainable Eternal Gold ✨,” and received likes from fellow former Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio and Candice Swanepoel.