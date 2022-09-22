Elsa Hosk goes braless in pink suit

Elsa Hosk’s blue eyes look incredible along with a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk stunned in a bright pink suit.

The former Victoria’s Secret model is an incredible fashion icon.

After spending so much time in the modeling industry it is obvious Hosk is an expert by now.

In recently shared pictures, we see the Swedish model going braless and wearing an amazing hot pink jacket suit with flowers on top.

She paired the jacket with some matching wide-leg pants and some cool pink sneakers.

She carried a bag with a gold chain that was also the same shade of pink we can see in the rest of the outfit.

Elsa Hosk stuns in pink Valentino outfit

The 33-year-old parted her gorgeous short blonde hair to the side and gave us a close-up of her face, as well as the bag, after taking off her jacket.

Her skin looked fresh and clean, with a small amount of blush on her cheeks, and her blue eyes sparkled for the camera. She finished the makeup look off with a nude pink lip.

The clothing pieces she was wearing are part of the Valentino Pink PP Collection, which is a collaboration between Valentino and the Pantone Color Institute.

According to the brand, this specific shade of pink is by Pierpaolo Piccioli and is described as “a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism.”

The model posted a set of pictures on her Instagram and captioned this post, “Happiest in @maisonvalentino #ValentinoPinkPPCollection.”

Elsa Hosk talks about how she maintains her amazing physique

You might not know that supermodel Elsa Hosk played professional basketball for two years before moving to New York City and becoming a model full-time.

She opened the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2016 and wore the Fantasy Bra two years later. But modeling requires being constant with your workouts and remaining on a healthy diet. Hosk opened up to Cosmopolitan about all the things she does to prepare for a runway.

She mentioned she works out two hours a day and eats really healthy. “I’ve been doing a lot of boxing. I have a boxing trainer at a gym, which is really fun. And I also try to complement it with flybarre, which is lengthening, strengthening, toning, just tightening everything up.”

Being a model definitely sounds like an incredible amount of effort and discipline. Luckily for Hosk, it all has seemed to work out amazingly.