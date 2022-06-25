Elsa Hosk goes braless (and shirtless) in chic white pant suit

Elsa Hosk stunned fans in a chic, white pantsuit with no bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk showed off her enviable good looks, going braless in a daring white outfit that only a former Victoria’s Secret model could pull off.

Elsa showed off just a hint of her chest in an oversized blazer with no bra, and a matching pair of white, wide-legged trousers. It was a sexy, business casual look and the IMG model wore it with confidence.

Elsa Hosk wore a chic, white pant suit and daring red lip

Elsa paired the ensemble, posted to Instagram in multiple photos and a video, with a bright red lip, and slicked back hair, adding an edgy vibe to an otherwise formal outfit. The whole thing gave her a more mature vibe than what she is normally known for.

She accessorized the outfit with a black Chanel purse that had a gold trim on the strap, large, gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

In the first carousel of photos, Elsa posed in various locations of a house, first against a stone wall, and later sitting on a chair in the backyard.

She captioned the series, “White for swedish midsummers eve 🤍🍓🕊”

She received almost 80,000 likes, including one from fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Candice Swanepoel.

In the next carousel, Elsa gave close up views of her striking makeup that made her blue eyes and gold jewelry pop. The makeup accentuated her high cheek bones with a strong highlight.

She looked off in the distance in a couple of the photos, and closed her eyes in another, almost revealing a nip slip.

She simply captioned the images with the same emojis. For this series, Elsa received over 106,000 likes, including from fellow model Hailey Bieber.

In her last Instagram post with the outfit, Elsa posted video footage of herself getting her pictures taken, with behind-the-scenes shots of herself posing.

She captioned the video, “golden hour glow ❤️.”

Elsa has almost 8 million followers on Instagram, including famous faces such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Paris Hilton.

Elsa wore a hot pink Valentino gown to the Cannes Film Festival

The stunning model is clearly a fan of fashion, having attended the Cannes Film Festival in May, wearing an absolutely gorgeous, hot pink Valentino gown with a low-cut neckline and long, elbow-length gloves to match.

She paired the look with a Messika Jewelry necklace and bracelet, and wore her hair up in an elaborate bun, looking as if she was filming a commercial for expensive perfume.

Elsa wrote in the caption that she was attending the premiere of the new Elvis movie.