Elsa Hosk goes braless and flaunts abs in colorful festival outfit

Elsa Hosk stuns in a braless blue and green ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Swedish stunner Elsa Hosk turned heads in a bright blue and green ensemble.

The model put on her best Coachella outfit as she arrived in Palm Springs for the big event. Elsa became a household name when she modeled for Victoria’s Secret fashion shows from 2011-to 2018.

Elsa’s festival gear was a big hit with fans who enjoy watching festival fashion. She shared the sultry shots as she went out to eat in California.

Fans and colleagues showered Elsa’s comment section with love for her daring fashion choice.

Elsa Hosk turns heads in a braless, midriff revealing ensemble

Elsa Hosk looked out of this world in a bright blue and green outfit.

She wore a blue sweater that covered her arms and not much else. Her top featured a design that flaunted her cleavage and toned tummy.

She rocked a bright blue mini skirt that showed off her long, lean legs.

Her bright green peep-toe heels featured a funky wedge. Elsa completed the look with a tiny green bag that matched her shoes.

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

Elsa’s hair was in a trendy updo with a green floral accessory. Her bangs cascaded around her face in a casual look.

She wrote in the caption, “Dinner in Palm Springs! 💚🦋 @revolve @revolvefestival.”

Her comments section was full of praise and well-wishes.

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

Fellow model Laís Ribeiro commented, “Damn mama, how can you be even more beautiful every day.”

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

Paris Hilton simply left a heart-eyed emoji.

Elsa is one of many models who regularly attend Coachella. The Coachella festival runs from today until Sunday, April 24th.

Elsa Hosk discusses pandemic, motherhood, and spirituality

Elsa Hosk sat down with Harper’s Bazaar to discuss how her life changed during the pandemic.

Elsa was pregnant for much of the pandemic and gave birth in February 2021.

She discussed pregnancy during the pandemic and said, “During the lockdown, I got to really sit with my feelings and connect with myself (and my growing belly) in a way that I had never had the chance to before.”

Elsa continued. “It was a very spiritual experience, and the more I felt, connected, and listened to my gut — and to her inside — the more empowered I felt in my own body.”

Elsa opted for a home birth and raved about the experience. She said, “I hired a doula, a midwife, and a hypnobirthing coach. Instead of being induced [with drugs], I received acupuncture to start labor, which totally worked — I went into active labor one hour after the practitioner left our house. It was amazing!”

Elsa’s only child turned one in February.