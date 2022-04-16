Elsa Hosk dons a sexy cowgirl ensemble at Coachella

Elsa Hosk is a sexy cowgirl at Coachella. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk rocked a sultry cowboy ensemble as she posed with a car at Coachella. The Swedish stunner shared some trendy photos, which featured her toned body, stylish outfit, and vintage car.

Elsa previously posted this week as she arrived at Palm Springs in a blue and green ensemble. The Coachella festival runs until Sunday, April 24th, and there are many celebs in attendance to see the big performances.

Elsa’s gorgeous pictures were part of a partnership with luxury designer Coach. She represented the brand well with Coach jeans, a Coach handbag, and a Coach bikini.

Elsa Hosk rocked a sexy cowgirl look in a new Instagram post.

Elsa sported head-to-toe Coach in the desert-themed photo shoot. She wore high-waisted coach jeans with ¾ length pant legs and two-toned Cowboy boots. Her brown belt matched her brown bikini top, and her defined abs were apparent.

Elsa wore a brown Coach bikini covered in the letter C.

Elsa’s bleached blonde hair featured a side part as she posed in front of a Coach store. The store displayed beautifully manicured flowers and cacti.

Elsa posed with a red vintage Mercury Cougar in the Western-themed photos. The vintage red car with a license plate that read “Coach.”

She wrote in the caption, “Pullin up 🦋.”

Fellow models and adoring fans showed admiration and praise for Elsa’s post.

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

Lily Aldridge commented, “Cuteeeeeee,” while Lauren Ireland wrote, “everything!!!!”

Another commenter wrote, “YOUUUUU.”

Elsa’s comment section was full of fire emojis to signify the model’s hotness.

Elsa Hosk discusses the tough fashion industry standards

Elsa Hosk gave birth to a daughter last February, but she was previously scared of pregnancy. Elsa admitted that the fashion industry made changes for the better. She told Harper’s Bazaar, ​​”I had always been scared of having a baby because I grew up in this industry where after 30, you were ‘over’ as a model… But today, the fashion industry is so different.”

According to Elsa, clients have changed their desires as well. She explained, “I think consumers have always been interested in more than just a pretty face. It’s more about what you stand for, what you’re into that matters now.”

Finally, the new mom revealed, “Being a mother, I think, adds to that; it gives you a new lane, a new dimension, a new understanding, and a new perspective.”