Elsa Hosk looks incredible in a smokey eye look and nude lips for The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Swedish model Elsa Hosk has entered a new phase in her career.

Hosk is now not only modeling clothes but also creating them. She recently stunned by trying on the first drop of her own clothing line Helsa Studio.

The model went braless and showed off her toned back by wearing a comfy red sweater, as well as a super chic pair of dark blue denim mom jeans with white stitching and big pockets on the sides.

She later changed into an oversized jacket of the same material and style, went braless, and showed off her toned stomach and long legs in a matching mini skirt.

The pieces of this collection are simple yet stylish and can be combined in many different ways.

Hosk later put on a very colorful all-green outfit by wearing a loose sweater in a lighter shade of the color and then some denim mom jeans in a darker shade. They also had some white stitching, as in the previous pair, and some big rectangular pockets. She finished off this look by wearing a pair of beige sandals and no makeup.

Elsa Hosk goes braless underneath denim jacket and matching miniskirt

For a more sophisticated and less casual look, Hosk put on a blanket brown coat with white triangular stitching all over the borders. This coat has wide long sleeves, big pockets, and a matching belt snatching her waist.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret model also rocked a light brown jacket with beige leather sleeves and collar with a white miniskirt and an all-white outfit with an oversized button-up shirt and long denim skirt with a slit on the back.

It was the official fashion brand’s account that posted these pictures for its followers to see the pieces and fall in love with them.

Elsa Hosk shares her 5-minute makeup routine with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

The 33-year-old is a busy model and mom of an adorable little girl, so, of course, time is valuable.

Hosk decided to share her 5-minute makeup routine by doing a video tutorial on the official YouTube account of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

She managed to get flawless skin and an effortless look by using eight products from the brand.

Watch Hosk doing her full and quick makeup routine in the above YouTube video.