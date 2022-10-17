Elsa Hosk bundles up for fall in chic neutrals from Helsa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Swedish supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk bundles up for fall in fashionable neutrals from her new clothing brand Helsa.

As the face of her own brand, it is only fitting that Elsa bundles up in her own collection to keep warm as she transitions into autumn.

Her Scandinavian-inspired fashion line is perfect for the drop in temperature, so it makes sense that she has been sharing some of her favorite fall looks with her 8.1 million followers on Instagram.

The line is full of elevated basics, well-thought-out silhouettes, and oversized designs inspired by Elsa’s Nordic upbringing.

She is seen wearing a Helsa blanket coat, white pants, shearling fur mules, and a cute designer bag as she poses for the camera during an extremely windy day.

In the photo, her platinum blonde bob is blowing in the wind and covering her icy blue eyes. Although her hair is messy from the weather, Elsa still looks fashionable and perfectly put together.

Elsa Hosk in a fabulous fall outfit. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk rocks fashionable neutrals

Elsa is known for her iconic Swedish style, which is why her cold-weather outfits are so exciting.

For this particular Instagram Story, Elsa was seen wearing the Wool Blend Embroidered Blanket Coat from her brand Helsa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This unique Scandinavian-inspired jacket features an oversized silhouette, a detachable self-tie belt, and slip pockets. It is a super popular item from the collection and has been sold out on both the Revolve and FWRD websites. However, it can still be pre-ordered for $498 for fans that want to bundle up in style this season.

Elsa paired this unique oversized embroidered coat with a pair of fitted white pants that complemented the jacket’s stitching.

She added a fabulous pair of quilted suede clog mules from the Parisian fashion house Chanel to finish off the fall look.

This fabulous pair of shoes are called the Chanel Shearling Mules and cost $5,483. They feature brown quilted suede, 100% sheep shearling fur, a platform cork heel, rubber soles, and a Goldtone CC logo.

The look was an amazing choice for walking around the windy city.

Elsa Hosk in fabulous Chanel mules. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk’s comfy fall style

Elsa’s comfy fall style is all thanks to her brand, which was influenced by the colors and materials found in nature.

According to their website, Helsa focuses on an Earth-First approach by developing well-made pieces designed to last season after season.

Elsa has showcased many different outfits on her Instagram featuring the high-quality items in her collection, like her beautiful cashmere set, which she will likely enjoy all fall.