Elsa Hosk braless in unbuttoned cardigan for Helsa Studio

Elsa Hosk looks beautiful for red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Elsa Hosk went unbuttoned to show off her clothing line.

Quite recently the Swedish model released her very own clothing brand which she named Helsa Studio.

The brand pays homage to her Swedish roots, as well as portrays Hosk’s own personal style.

She has posted a lot of content recently wearing pieces of this chick collection and this time is no different.

She let her amazing blonde curly hair fall down an oversized light brown cardigan with big front pockets that she left unbuttoned, except for the very top one.

Moving on to the bottom part of the outfit, she chose some light blue straight pants with pockets on each side of her calves.

She accessorized this look with a gold chain necklace, as well as a black belt to tie the look together.

Elsa Hosk poses braless for Helsa Studio

To add a little extra color she carried around a gorgeous green bag.

The supermodel posted a set of pictures to her Instagram posing with this look and a coffee cup.

She captioned her post, “Fave look, fave pant @helsastudio.”

Elsa Hosk on becoming a mother in the model industry

The 33-year-old is now the mother of a beautiful one-year-old girl.

Becoming a mother has changed Hosk’s life in ways she never imagined. It is believed that the modeling industry can be hard for women after 30. Hosk used to believe the same.

She talked to Harper’s Bazaar about what she has discovered about the industry after becoming a mother, saying, “I think consumers have always been interested in more than just a pretty face. It’s more about what you stand for, what you’re into that matters now.”

She confessed in the interview that she was scared of having a baby while she was still part of the modeling industry where after you turn 30 you are “over” as a model. She believes things are different now and consumers are more interested in just the looks of the model, remarking, “It’s more about what you stand for, what you’re into that matters now. Being a mother, I think, adds to that; it gives you a new lane, a new dimension, a new understanding, and a new perspective.”

She became a Victoria’s Secret model back in 2016, opening the show the next year wearing a Swarovski outfit. Hosk was even chosen to wear the “Dream Angels” Fantasy Bra in 2018 which was worth $1 million.

But now that her Victoria’s Secret days are over. Hosk has worked with other luxury brands like Dior, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Miu Miu, and Versace, just to name a few. Now reversing the roles and becoming a designer, she has released her own clothing collection in collaboration with Revolve.

You can now get the pieces she is wearing in her most recent post on Revolve’s official website.