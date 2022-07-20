Elsa Hosk bares toned abs in skimpy, strapless orange bikini

Elsa Hosk showed off her taut abs in a skimpy orange bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Elsa Hosk showed off her incredibly toned figure on Tuesday as she sent pulses racing with a close-up view of herself in a bikini.

The former Victoria’s Secret model shared an image of herself wearing a strapless, bright orange bikini with bottoms so low she had to pull them up slightly so as not to expose herself.

Her abs were completely toned, with not an inch of fat on them, despite having given birth to her daughter Tuuli just over a year ago.

It’s obvious the model works out to keep her frame looking toned, though genetics are the only thing that could give her an hourglass figure like she has.

Elsa posted the picture to Instagram Stories though it was so close up that her face and legs were not visible, and it was most likely a mirror selfie.

Elsa is currently on vacation, and while she hasn’t tagged the location, she finally mentioned in a recent Instagram picture that she’s in Mallorca.

Elsa Hosk has posted several vacation pictures in skimpy outfits

The good-looking model has been posting all kinds of vacation pictures as she enjoys a holiday with her daughter and boyfriend, Tom Daly.

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

She recently posted a series of fashionable shots to Instagram in which she was wearing an all-brown ensemble and looked like she was about to go on safari.

In the first picture carousel, Elsa wore a Loewe hat in a beige canvas material with two ribbons hanging off the sides.

She looked off to the side to show off the hat and, in a second photo, posted a selfie from down below, going makeup-free and looking like a real-life angel with the sun shining behind her.

Elsa wore a brown, tight dress that showed off every curve

In a second carousel of Instagram photos, the IMG model shared her very racy outfit for such a casual outing.

She wore an extremely tight brown dress that showed off every curve and a noticeable lack of bra. It featured ruching on the sides and a halter neck.

She paired the dress with a pair of brown leather sandals, the Loewe hat, and a green YSL handbag which she later shared a close-up of in the next photo series.

Elsa stood in front of an old Land Rover Defender and was clearly dressed to match the car and the outing.

Her hair was down in natural curls, and her makeup-free face was visible with a possible bit of light pink lip gloss.

Her post was liked by fellow Victoria’s Secret alum Kendall Jenner.

The model has been busy posting a number of pictures from her vacation, though the current series was much more dark and minimal.

Her past vacation photos showed her in brighter colors, like a hot-pink dress.