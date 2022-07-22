Elsa Hosk bares her cleavage in see-through one-piece lingerie

Elsa Hosk showed off her curves in a risque, see-through leotard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Elsa Hosk showed off her sensational figure on Thursday as she posed in one-piece lingerie while enjoying a vacation with her family.

The former Victoria’s Secret Ange is currently enjoying a break with her daughter Tuuli and her boyfriend, Tom Daly, in Mallorca. Elsa took time out from family fun to pose in front of a unique-looking bed this week.

She wore a see-through, one-piece suit that was white and decorated with little flowers and polka-dots. Her enviable curves were on display, and her cleavage was covered only by her hands.

The model wore her blonde hair in big, natural curls and put a big pink flower in her ear to give off a tropical vibe.

Her makeup matched the flower, with dark eyebrows, lined eyes, and a dark pink lip, with her cheekbones looking incredibly sculpted. She accessorized with a cross necklace.

In the photos posted to Instagram, she posed directly in front of the camera, and in a second shot, she had her legs lifted up, showing off how long they are.

Her bed looked extra-comfy, as it was built into the wall with wood beams, and there were multiple pillows.

Elsa Hosk has been enjoying a European break with her family

Her photos received over 233k likes, including from The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel.

She wrote in the caption, “Magic little bedroom🌺.”

Elsa posted a video just the day before that featured several of her outfits from past Instagram posts on her vacation, as well as videos of her with her daughter Tuuli.

Her daughter was seen with curly blonde hair as she sat in a high chair and ate strawberries, as well as playing in the pool with her mom and walking with her dad.

The model made it look easy as she was shown in the video pushing a stroller in a black miniskirt and white blouse paired with black, strappy heels.

She captioned the video, “Tuulis first trip to Europe 🥰❤️🥺.”

The video was liked over 86k times, including by fellow Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Elsa Hosk has embraced motherhood, even bringing her daughter along on her travels

Elsa welcomed her daughter Tuuli on February 11, 2021, and with her little cherub now over a year old, she has been bringing her all over Europe.

In a recent carousel, Elsa and her daughter posed together in front of a rustic wall. The model wore blue and white striped overalls with a white, strapless top that showed off her abs on the side, paired with comfortable-looking blue sandals.

Her blonde hair had natural curls, matching those of the adorable ringlets in Tuuli’s hair, who was dressed in a cream-colored romper.

As for her pregnancy, which was partly during the COVID-19 pandemic, she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2021, “During the lockdown I got to really sit with my feelings and connect with myself (and my growing belly) in a way that I had never had the chance to before.”

“It was a very spiritual experience, and the more I felt, connected, and listened to my gut — and to her inside — the more empowered I felt in my own body,” she added.