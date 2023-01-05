Model Elsa Hosk pictured attending the Revolve Festival at the Merv Griffin Estate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk stunned in a sleepwear bikini top and tiny shorts as she got cozy with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Daly.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the British businessman share a daughter born in 2021.

Daly is supporting his lady’s new clothing line, Helsa, as he is pictured in their cotton poplin striped set.

Elsa launched the clothing line last year and said the brand is inspired by her Scandinavian roots and over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry.

In the intimate photo, Elsa wears a blue Tekla Fabric outfit that features a stylish swimsuit-style top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo shared on her Instagram account, the stunning model showed love to her boyfriend, writing in the caption, “My person🤍.”

You can do Elsa Hosk’s workout routine from home

In an interview with The Zoe Report, Elsa talked about her fitness routine and how she learned to work out from home during the lockdown.

“I love online classes right now, specifically Megan Roup of The Sculpt Society. Also, I love Forma Pilates if I can make it to the studio,” she said to the outlet.

If she isn’t working out in her living room, she goes to her garden to burn some calories.

The Sculpt Society method involves dance cardio and toning exercises with a low impact on the joints. This would involve a sweaty cardio session while building a lean and muscular physique with a full-body workout.

Members can stream their workouts from any device, such as AppleTV, Roku, and Chromecast. The fitness studio also has over 400 on-demand workouts to fit any schedule.

Elsa Hosk shows off her abs in Helsa underwear

Hosk models loungewear from her brand Helsa in a sizzling photo. The former Victoria’s Secret model had her hands in her pocket as she rocked the brand’s organic jersey underwear and organic enzyme trousers.

In the photo, she is accessorized in a gold necklace, large black sunglasses, and a headband that matched her crop top and underwear.

She also wore grey pants and a matching sweater over her shoulders.

In an interview with Vogue, Elsa opened up about her vision for the brand Helsa.

“When thinking about the brand I wanted to create, it was very clear it had to be my love letter to Scandinavia,” she told the outlet.

Elsa went on to say, “Everything I’ve taken and learned from growing up there, the nature, art, minimalism, architecture, simplicity, craftsmanship. But also the values, family, feminism, equality, taking care of nature and our earth were all at the forefront of my upbringing, and I wanted Helsa to embody these things.”