Elon Musk’s supermodel mom Maye Musk approves of new girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk and his new girlfriend, Natasha Bassett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Elon Musk‘s supermodel mother, Maye Musk, reportedly approves of his new girlfriend, Natasha Bassett.

The CEO of Tesla, 50, is said to have been dating the Australian actress, 29, since February of this year. The pair were recently spotted on vacation at St.Tropez.

It’s fair to say Natasha and Elon’s mother, Maye, have sparked up a bond with one another, as Hollywood Life reported that Natasha brought Maye along to Cannes for the Elvis movie premiere.

Maye has also reportedly been hinting that he and Natasha should get engaged.

A source told HollywoodLife: “[Maye] is hinting and pushing for an engagement for her son and Natasha.

“His mom adores Natasha, and they get along marvelously, which is super important. She has also met both his siblings, and they all think that Natasha is amazing.”

Natasha plays the role of Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the movie Elvis.

A source also told the website: “Elon and Natasha are still going strong, and over time Natasha has developed a solid bond with his mother, Maye. Maye is the most important person in Elon’s world, and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him.

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, 74, reportedly approved Elon and Natasha’s relationship. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

“Natasha scored huge brownie points this week when she asked Maye to go with her to Cannes, the film she is starring in. Elon had work obligations and could not go. Plus, Elon and Natasha are still trying to keep it on the DL. Maye is a huge fan of Elvis and thought that it was so amazing that Natasha has a role in the film.”

According to HollywoodLife’s insider, Natasha wants to start a family one day.

They said: “Natasha and Elon are very serious, and they use the word love with each other. She wants to have a husband and a family one day, and although her focus at this time is not on that but rather on her career, she has discussed this with Elon. He knows that this is what she wants ultimately, and he has not dismissed this.”

Elon is currently the father of eight children and recently welcomed his second child with ex-girlfriend Grimes in December 2021.

The source added: “Natasha really respects the relationship that Elon has with his exes, including Grimes.

“She sees what a great father he is to his children and how he makes sure they are all taken care of. He puts his children before anything in his life, and this is one of the things that she found so attractive about him” said the source.

The source concluded, “She knows that he would be the same way to their child if the road does lead there for them. She has never met anyone so intelligent and so generous, and yet still so humble.”