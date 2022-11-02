Elon Musk wows in red leather armor as ‘Devil’s Champion’ for party amid Twitter layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pictured at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elon Musk celebrates Halloween with his mother, Maye Musk, in a Devil’s Champion outfit amid the Twitter buyout controversy.

The billionaire, who bought the social media platform in a $44 billion deal, has reportedly ordered job cuts across the company. However, the scale of the layoffs is unclear. Twitter has over 7,000 employees.

The Tesla CEO was pictured with his mother en route to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York.

He wore the $7500 red leather outfit that doesn’t appear connected to any character.

His mother, on the other hand, dressed as Cruella de Vil. Maye rocked the Cruella’s signature black and white split hair color, which she parted on the side.

She went with silver and black eyeshadow, a dramatic red blush, and a dark matte red lip to complete the spooky glam look.

Maye wore a black leather jacket and a matching semi-sheer top underneath a black gown. She accessorized with black pearl necklaces and ankle straps with her red-laced Gucci boots.

Elon also shared a photo on Twitter posing next to his mother from home.

“Halloween with my Mom,” he wrote in the caption.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Elon Musk disbands Twitter’s board of directors

Following reports that the first round of layoffs is under consideration and could affect 25 percent of the company’s staff, Musk has rid Twitter of its board of directors.

This move appears to cement his control of Twitter or indicate a change of direction with how the platform would operate in the future.

With Musk as the sole director, the former CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor are no longer on the board, per CNN.

Following the announcement of his Twitter buyout, Musk changed his profile bio to “Chief Twit” but has since been updated to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.”

Elon Musk wants to charge an $8 fee for a Twitter blue tick

Musk has suggested Twitter users pay for the blue tick next to the username reserved for verified users.

The new Twitter boss said the company would charge $8 for the status that is currently free.

He announced a tweet writing, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bull****. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

He also wrote that the pricing model will be adjusted by country “proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

In addition, Elon tweeted that verified users can post more extended audio and video and get priority in replies, mentions, and search to eliminate spam.

He shared a meme in his Halloween costume celebrating the proposed change to Twitter.

There appears to be some backlash against Elon’s proposal; however, it is yet to be seen whether he will implement the policy as he shakes up Twitter.