Elliot Page’s Oprah interview: 5 things we learned

Actor Elliot Page has opened up to Oprah Winfrey about his experiences becoming a transgender male.

The 34-year-old Juno actor was speaking in his first on-camera interview since coming out as transgender in December 2020.

Since coming out, Page has become one of the most recognizable transmasculine people in the world.

In an emotional chat with Oprah, Elliot used the opportunity to speak about his decision to have surgery and also discussed the importance of supporting health care for transgender people.

The conversation was filmed for Winfrey’s Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation, which will be available to stream from today, Friday, April 30.

Here’s a short list of the five most important things we learned from Page’s interview with Oprah.

What aspect of transition caused Elliot Page the most joy?

When Oprah asked Elliot what part of his transition has brought him the most joy, the question seemed to stump him for a short time. He then decided that it was the feeling of being comfortable in his body “for the probably the first time.”

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror, and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.”

He further explained: “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the probably the first time.” Welling up, he added, “Tears of joy.”

Elliot Page wanted to tell his own story

Page also explained why he wanted to talk about his experience, and how it had changed his life. He also described his transition as “life-saving.”

He said: “I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving, and it’s the case for so many people.”

Elliot Page is concerned about a backlash against trans community

The Umbrella Academy actor also expressed his concern that there is currently a backlash and an attack against trans rights and trans healthcare in the US. He explained that he felt it necessary to use his platform to speak out.

“In this time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth,” he said, “it really felt imperative to do so.”

“I have the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that.”

Biggest difference in Elliot Page’s life is he is able to ‘exist’

Page also discussed with Oprah “the most significant difference” between his life before transition and his life today, saying that he is now “really able to just exist.”

He further explained, “For the first time in, I don’t even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative,” he said. “It’s such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I’m comfortable.”

Elliot Page said ‘children will die’ because of anti-trans laws

Elliot Page also addressed and opposed laws that have been proposed in certain states that will affect the trans community. He said these laws are based on “actual, complete and utter lies.”

“If you are going to do this, and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die.” He added: “And it really is that simple.”

Elliot Page was previously married to Emma Portner; however, they divorced in January 2021.

The Oprah Conversation: Elliot Page airs on Friday on Apple TV+.