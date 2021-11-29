Elliot Page shares second topless selfie since coming out as trans, gets praise from fans

Elliot Page shared what is now his second topless pic since coming out as trans and receiving top surgery and fans were here for it. Pic credit: Instagram@elliotpage

Elliot Page is showing off for his Instagram followers and fans are loving it!

Elliot Page fans took to Instagram to voice their excitement for the actor’s latest selfie

The Juno and The Umbrella Academy actor, 34, posed for a mirror selfie recently, wearing nothing but a chain-link around his neck and some black pants.

The actor, who came out as trans on December 1st 2020 via a letter posted to Twitter, totally gave off confidence vibes in the new photo and fans were there to support him.

Followers flocked to his comment section to express their love for Elliot’s latest post, with many sharing flame and heart emojis.

Others wrote messages to the actor, saying things like, “you’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness😍🔥❤️,” “ELLIOT YOU LOOK AMAZING AND SO HAPPY!!,” and “OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG I DROPPED MY PHONE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.”

Elliot first shared a topless snap this summer, following getting top surgery performed to help complete his transition into becoming male and there was an equal outpouring of support for him then as well, with fans saying they were happy he finally could be his true self.

Elliot wore a suit and green carnation for his first red carpet since transitioning

Elliot appears to be taking his new life in stride since coming out almost exactly one year ago, rocking not only the topless selfies but also some super dapper attire for red carpet events.

The actor most recently wowed in a black and white suit with a light green carnation tucked into a lapel on the front at the Met Gala this fall.

Pic credit: Instagram@elliotpage

The attire, although seeming to be just like any other ensemble worn by celebs at such events, bore a hidden meaning.

According to Insider magazine, the green flower has traditionally been viewed as a symbol of queer love since the 1890’s when Oscar Wilde popularized the wearing of it after he asked some of his actors and fans to don them.

Pic credit: Instagram@elliotpage

In April of this year, Elliot spoke with Oprah Winfrey about his transition from female to male and told the talk show host that he felt the most joy when he was able to feel truly comfortable in his own body for the first time in his life.

Elliot is slated to continue his role as Vanya Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy for the upcoming season, and reportedly has his name being updated by Netflix to reflect his name change from Ellen to Elliot.