Elliot Page opens shirt to share fit figure

Elliot Page opened his shirt to bare his chest and opened his heart to discuss his journey of transitioning. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Elliot Page announced his transition in December 2020 and was met with overwhelming support from his fans, as well as a lot of hatred from others. However, fans are keeping track of Elliot as he continues his transition and offering their support.

Elliot is no stranger to showing his progress to fans as he occasionally shares updates of his appearance on his social media when he isn’t promoting The Umbrella Academy or sharing information about how to help trans people.

An actor, activist, and perhaps the most famous trans man, Elliot secured an in-depth interview with Esquire where he discussed his transition and went with open shirts and a bare chest for several photos.

Elliot Page shows off muscular bare chest

Elliot shared several photos from his interview with Esquire and fans are able to see a very noticeable difference in the actor. In a few photos, he sports an open shirt where fans can see his defined and chiseled abs.

He revealed that he has “never worked out more in my life.” In the past, he said, “it didn’t feel good.” Since his transition, things are different.

He said, “The experience of being in my body now is so different. I’m absolutely hooked. The feeling of being really engaged with it, present, pushing it and getting stronger and gaining weight. It’s thrilling. I feel like a kid doing it.”

Elliot’s hard work is not unnoticed by fans, as the pictures speak for him.

Elliot noted that his transition has changed his outlook on his whole life as he can finally be who he really is, even though being trans comes with its own set of struggles.

Elliot Page has found ‘indescribable’ happiness while transitioning

“What have I learned from transitioning? I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself. I know I look different to others, but to me I’m just starting to look like myself. It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am,” was the first thing Elliot revealed to Esquire.

He added, “When I say I couldn’t have ever imagined feeling that way, I mean that with every sense of me.”

Elliot opened up deep, heavy, and raw about his experience transitioning. While he noted that he feels so much happiness for being able to be himself, he has also experienced issues such as hate speech and transphobia.

He noted that coming out as gay in 2014 was way different than coming out as trans now. “Transphobia is just so, so, so extreme. The hatred and the cruelty is so much more incessant.”

He talked about famous movies such as Ace Ventura with a “deeply transphobic” ending, and other sitcoms that were full of homophobic jokes. Transphobia and homophobia have been so ingrained in media for so long, which Elliot calls “all the stuff that’s so horrible.”

He revealed at one point a man harassed him on the street, hurling threats and slurs at him while he was just trying to cross the street, and discussed weaponized sensitivity with the way men are expected not to be sensitive.

Although he has certainly faced his own trials, threats, and even potentially dangerous situations, Elliot is more content being himself now than he ever was before, something that true fans are happy to see.

Trans Lifeline’s Hotline is run by trans people for trans and questioning individuals, available for anyone needing someone trans to talk to at 877-565-8860.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 starts streaming on June 22, 2022 on Netflix. Season1 and 2 are available for streaming now.