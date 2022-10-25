Ellie Zeiler looks incredible in a butterfly-clip hairstyle. Pic credit: @elliezeiler/Instagram

Ellie Zeiler stuns in a plunging dress.

She wore the revealing dress while having afternoon tea in a room by the water.

The influencer wore a minidress with long sleeves and floral detailing, showing off her toned legs.

She paired the look with Christian Dior slides and a bold red nail color.

The TikTok star put her hair in a middle part and wore tons of silver jewelry, including a bulky watch.

Ellie is starting to become known for getting glam, and she did not disappoint with this outfit.

Ellie Zeiler’s chic outing look

This isn’t the only time Ellie has looked incredible. A few days ago, she wore an all-black glam look on a casual day out that definitely turned heads.

She wore a tight black maxi skirt and a matching black crop top, showing off her fit waist.

The influencer complemented the look with nearly knee-high boots and a gold necklace.

She put her hair into a slicked-back ponytail and wore a pair of small black sunglasses. She also wore a dark brown jacket.

Ellie credits the outfit to rising designer Olivia Hurst.

Ellie Zeiler has a thriving social media career

Ellie’s social media career has completely blown up since she started creating content a few years ago. At just 18 years old, Ellie has over one million followers on Instagram and has surpassed 300 Million likes on Tik Tok. She also rose to fame from being seen as a look-alike to popular Tik Tok influencer Charli D’Amelio.

And her numbers did nothing but increase when she recently moved from her hometown of San Diego to her very own apartment in Los Angeles.

In an interview with LA Confidential Magazine, she said that “Now it’s so easy to attend events, grab a spontaneous lunch with my team and really just feel like I’m part of the industry. It’s also easier for making content and even taking pictures for social media. People in L.A. see content creators everywhere, so they don’t look at you funny if you’re on a random sidewalk having pictures taken of you or you stop outside of a restaurant to make a TikTok.”

She’s also been pursuing an acting career. Ellie recently starred as Ari in season three of the Brat TV series Crown Lake, which premiered back in April. It has not been announced whether or not the series has been picked up for another season.