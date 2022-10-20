Ellie Zeiler offered followers an inside look at her glam routine. Pic credit: @elliezeiler/Instagram

Watch out, world! Ellie Zeiler is here, and based on a recent photo showing her extensive glam routine, she appears to be going places!

In a post shared yesterday, the 18-year-old Pisces queen offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she gets her hair and makeup done.

The carousel of photos began with a jaw-dropping snap of Ellie wearing a plunging black robe while a makeup artist applied a blood-red tint to her plump pout.

Ellie’s sun-kissed skin glowed from beneath her robe.

As the perfect pairing to her red lip, Ellie’s shiny brunette locks were being styled in chic waves reminiscent of old Hollywood.

Speaking of herself, Ellie captioned the post, “she loves to glam❤️‍🔥.”

The comment section was filled with praise for Ellie as they admired her beauty and overall look, with one fan remarking, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is Marilyn Monroe,” and another reading, “let me pick up my jaw before you post the rest of the pics.”

Ellie Zeiler wears black tank top and skirt with shiny boots

Earlier this month, Ellie wowed fans with an Instagram post that showed her at an art museum in a black tank top and matching pencil skirt with shiny heeled boots.

The California girl rocketed to fame in 2020 when she joined TikTok and began posting videos of herself dancing and lip-syncing to popular songs.

She’s also well-known on Instagram as a model and influencer, but the 1.8M followers she’s accrued on the platform doesn’t come close to the 10.7M followers she has on TikTok.

While some say she resembles fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, others feel Ellie’s beauty is authentically hers.

She found inspiration from the talented singer/songwriter Daya for her caption, “sit still look pretty🎻🎻.”

Ellie Zeiler shared dreamy photo in bed

As if Ellie couldn’t be any more captivating, she recently shared a series of photos wearing a black crop top and high-rise denim jeans.

The TikTok star lounged in bed on a white down comforter with her glasses and TV remote close by as she seemingly daydreamed about something … or someone!

Ellie’s caption cheekily implied that it was a special someone she was thinking of, as it read, “i cant help it i’m so into youuuu.”

Ellie may be relatively new to the scene, but it doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere anytime soon!