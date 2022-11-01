Ellie Thumann wows in bejeweled bodysuit to celebrate 21st birthday

Ellie Thumann looks gorgeous in natural makeup and glossy lips as she snaps a selfie. Pic credit: @elliethumann/Instagram

YouTuber Ellie Thumann is celebrating her 21st birthday and she couldn’t have looked more incredible.

Thumann is known for her fun and entertaining YouTube videos where she focuses on beauty and vlogging her life.

She looked absolutely stunning wearing a strapless black bejeweled bodysuit that allowed her to show off her slim-toned figure.

She accessorized this look with a big silver diamond necklace and earrings. She also continued the black moment by adding a pair of shiny leather gloves that covered most of her arms, as well as wearing a pair of thigh-high boots.

Her silky blonde hair was down and curled and her makeup remained simple yet glammed up.

The social media personality posted a series of photos on Instagram to show what her life at 21 years old has been like so far.

Ellie Thumann celebrates her 21st birthday in personalized T-shirts with her friends

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a personalized black tank top that reads “ellie’s version” in parenthesis across her chest as she poses in her bed with two friends holding a black “21” balloon.

From the look of things, Thumann had a super fun night in a big bus with colorful lights that shined on the ceiling.

Ellie Thumann wows in campaign with XOXO

The now 21-year-old has a following on YouTube of 2.22 million subscribers — not bad at all for someone so young.

Not long ago the influencer had the opportunity to shoot a campaign with XOXO, which is an American contemporary clothing brand founded in 1991 by Greff and Lynne Fiene.

Thumann filmed her entire day getting ready, and shared some behind-the-picture footage of the shoot that occurred in New York City.

She later shared some results on her Instagram, where she modeled with the “wind on her hair” and rocked a defined nude lip. She also wore a simple white cropped shirt with the brand’s name going across her chest.

Later on, she put on a chic pair of black cat eye sunglasses, which looked perfect on her face shape.

She then went ahead and posted a “day in her life working” video, which gives her followers a glance at what it is like to be her for 24 hours.

Watch how Thumann models for the brand on her YouTube video.